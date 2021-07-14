 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Details announced for Tuesday's open house at Sloane Wallace Stadium
0 comments
alert top story

Details announced for Tuesday's open house at Sloane Wallace Stadium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sloane Wallace Stadium 6

The Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education will vote Monday on a demolition contract for Sloane Wallace Stadium.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will host an open house and closing ceremony for Sloane Wallace Stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will provide district alumni and community members with a final opportunity to see the stadium at 1115 W. Fifth St. before it is closed permanently and demolished. There will be a ceremony at 6 p.m. with remarks about the historic stadium. This event is free and open to the public.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
3 months of local news for just $1

The Board of Education this week approved demolition of the stadium in an effort to provide an outdoor recreation area for Irving Elementary School students and the surrounding community. Demolition work is scheduled to begin late summer with plans for completion before the start of the school year.

Sloane Wallace Stadium was built in 1922 and served as the home football stadium for East and West high schools and, later, Central High School. The stadium stopped hosting varsity football in 1993 with the opening of Waterloo Memorial Stadium at what had become Central Middle School in 1994. It was used to host Waterloo soccer teams and lower level football games until artificial turf was installed at Memorial Stadium in 2018.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Grass fire, Highway 218, Cedar Falls, July 13, 2021

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Duckling rescue, July 7, 2021
National

Duckling rescue, July 7, 2021

  • Updated

Two women who were on their way to work rescued five baby ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain on a busy street in Waterloo, Iowa, Wed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News