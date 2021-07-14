Details announced for Tuesday's open house at Sloane Wallace Stadium

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools will host an open house and closing ceremony for Sloane Wallace Stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will provide district alumni and community members with a final opportunity to see the stadium at 1115 W. Fifth St. before it is closed permanently and demolished. There will be a ceremony at 6 p.m. with remarks about the historic stadium. This event is free and open to the public.

The Board of Education this week approved demolition of the stadium in an effort to provide an outdoor recreation area for Irving Elementary School students and the surrounding community. Demolition work is scheduled to begin late summer with plans for completion before the start of the school year.

Sloane Wallace Stadium was built in 1922 and served as the home football stadium for East and West high schools and, later, Central High School. The stadium stopped hosting varsity football in 1993 with the opening of Waterloo Memorial Stadium at what had become Central Middle School in 1994. It was used to host Waterloo soccer teams and lower level football games until artificial turf was installed at Memorial Stadium in 2018.

