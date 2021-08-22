Despite setback, growing alumni group still seeking to change Columbus High School name

John McCoy of Waterloo, a 1968 Columbus graduate, got involved and started researching Columbus’ voyages 14 months ago. He read books written during the era of the voyages by some of the explorer’s companions. He said they were first translated into English in the 1990s.

“I was really sick when I first found out about this stuff,” he said, noting that challenging his alma mater was “the last thing I wanted to do.” However, McCoy added, “With all of this evidence, shouldn’t they at least want to investigate it? ... When Columbus High School was established or opened in 1959, the founders would not have known about the inhumane treatment of Indians.”

CVCS officials didn’t respond to a request for comment or an interview about the group’s proposal to change the name. The board’s statement from last fall criticizes the group’s focus on Columbus for any atrocities committed during his voyages.