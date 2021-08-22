Despite setback, growing alumni group still seeking to change Columbus High School name

WATERLOO — At a time when historical figures came under scrutiny for their role in perpetuating racial injustices, an effort to change the name of Columbus Catholic High School by a group of its alumni failed to gain traction.
But those calling for removal of Christopher Columbus’ name from the more than six decade-old school have continued on, a year after first making their appeal to the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools’ Board of Education. Several people spoke about the proposal at the school system’s Aug. 6 and Oct. 1, 2020, board meetings.
“After hearing from a number of us via Zoom who spoke at a couple of their meetings, (the board) decided that the name wasn’t going to be changed,” said John Farley, a 1967 graduate now living in Colorado. Board members released an eight-point statement explaining why they didn’t support a name change.
The proposal was then brought to the superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Dubuque. “The archdiocese took the position that it was a local decision and that they weren’t going to get involved,” Farley said.
Since then, the number of supporters has grown and organizers have established the website changechsname.org, which bluntly states:
“Christopher Columbus was involved in the enslavement, mutilation, sexual abuse and murder of Native Americans during his four voyages to the ‘New World.’ These atrocities defile Christian values.”
It lays out the reasons for removing the Columbus name by citing historical resources, including statements from supporters and responding to arguments for keeping it. A list of supporters is also posted on the website.
About 20 were part of the effort by the time organizers went to the school board, Farley said. “There are about 50 in the group now.” Along with alumni, the group includes a number of others, including some former teachers.
Farley, a retired Southern Illinois University professor, studied and taught about race and ethnic relations during his career.
“It’s issues that I’ve been thinking about for a long time and there were quite a number of us who had doubts about the name Columbus for a number of years,” Farley said. But he noted that “in some indirect way” the racial justice movement that started growing in the spring of 2020 “spurred us into action.”
“It really kind of started among the group of us who were in the class of 1967,” he explained, after a classmate got a letter published in The Courier on the topic of the Columbus High School name. The group began growing from the original four or five people through social media posts on Facebook.
John McCoy of Waterloo, a 1968 Columbus graduate, got involved and started researching Columbus’ voyages 14 months ago. He read books written during the era of the voyages by some of the explorer’s companions. He said they were first translated into English in the 1990s.
“I was really sick when I first found out about this stuff,” he said, noting that challenging his alma mater was “the last thing I wanted to do.” However, McCoy added, “With all of this evidence, shouldn’t they at least want to investigate it? ... When Columbus High School was established or opened in 1959, the founders would not have known about the inhumane treatment of Indians.”
CVCS officials didn’t respond to a request for comment or an interview about the group’s proposal to change the name. The board’s statement from last fall criticizes the group’s focus on Columbus for any atrocities committed during his voyages.
“It is simplistic to hold one man, Christopher Columbus, responsible for the effects of a larger historical reality that was advanced widely,” it said. “The exploitation of indigenous peoples has a long and pained history, not rooted in an individual, but a long history of sinful inclinations of humanity that our faith would call ‘original sin.’ The remedy for original sin, our faith teaches, is not human effort, but instead the actions of grace of the Savior and his redemptive death and resurrection.”
On its website, the group responded to the board’s statement, disagreeing that Columbus’ actions were about original sin – “since most of us have been able to refrain from killing, rape, torture, and enslavement of other human beings.”
“It seems to me that part of the problem is that the school board and archdiocese are not seeing this as the moral issue that it is,” said Farley. He hopes that the cause’s growing number of supporters and publicizing historical information about Columbus’ journeys will change that, leading to a reconsideration of their decision.
“But if not, we understand that it could be a long effort,” he said. “And we will continue to stay with it.”