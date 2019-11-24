CEDAR FALLS — ACT scores dropped for the third consecutive year at Cedar Falls High School, but the performance of last spring’s graduates remained well above the state average.
“The school composite (score) was 23.0 and the state was 21.6,” said Pam Zeigler, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ associate superintendent for instruction and learning. District students also came out ahead of the national average score on the college entrance exam, which was 20.7. Students can get a maximum of 36 on the test, which includes English, math, reading, and science sections.
Cedar Falls’ average composite score for the class of 2019 was 0.4 lower than the previous year’s graduates. Iowa City-based ACT testing service reported the average scores for Iowa and the nation represented decreases, too, of 0.2 and 0.1, respectively.
A total of 257 district students from the class, or 68.9%, took the test. That compared to 75% of graduates from the class of 2018.
Scores for a much-smaller group of seniors at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls increased from the year before. The average composite for the class of 2019 was 27.4, up 4.2. Seven seniors, or 77.8% of the class, took the ACT.
Zeigler said a higher percentage of Cedar Falls High School students did meet college readiness benchmarks in all four of the ACT’s subjects as determined by the testing company. That grew from 39% in 2018 to 42% for 2019. Statewide, 29% of students demonstrated readiness in all four areas.
Benchmark scores, which predict the possibilities of receiving a B or C in certain freshmen classes, are 18 on English composition, 22 on reading and math, and 23 on science.
A majority of Cedar Falls’ spring graduates taking the test hit the readiness benchmark in the individual subjects. Those were 70% in English, 62% in reading, 60% in science and 51% in math.
