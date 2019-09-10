CEDAR FALLS — An architect and construction manager were officially hired Monday by the Board of Education as it authorized issuing $10 million in sales tax bonds that will allow design work to get underway on the new high school project.
Invision Architecture of Waterloo and Story Construction of Ames were approved for the two roles. “This is another exciting next phase of our high school process,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Both companies were involved with design work on the $112.9 million Cedar Falls Community Schools’ project before the June passage of a $69.9 million bond issue referendum that will partially fund the building. The 1,400-student capacity school will be built on 50 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa.
The remaining $43 million in funding for the project will come from the district’s future 1% sales tax revenues. The bonds authorized by the board will be repaid with some of those dollars, which the superintendent noted does not raise anybody’s taxes.
“This approval allows the district to begin working with our financial adviser and moving forward with placement (of the building),” said Denelle Gonnerman, the district’s chief financial officer. A bond sale will take place at a later date after bids are received from financial institutions.
“We know that this will take us probably into March or April of next year,” Pattee said of the initial sales tax bond funds. He explained that the district would also be looking to its financial advisers to determine when it should sell the property tax-backed general obligation bonds authorized by the voters in June. Voters will need to approve a revenue purpose statement before those bonds can be sold.
“We believe that interest rates now are going to trend steady or down,” he said, which would be most beneficial for the general obligation bonds.
“When do we think dirt is going to start moving?” asked board member Jeff Hassman.
“The hope is to have dirt moving at the end of summer, beginning of fall (next year),” said Pattee. Once construction begins, “it’s going to be a 36-month process. My hope is that we could be done somewhere in the 2023-2024 school year.”
Officials anticipate the building to be approximately 295,000 square feet, according to the construction management contract. The campus will also have a 750-seat stadium. Pattee said there would be three outdoor practice fields and “one more for performances, activities” from sports to physical education classes.
Schematic design work will also be done to prepare the building and grounds for a future pool addition “so it’s not going to be a significant cost down the road,” said Pattee. If a pool is built, it would replace aging aquatic centers at the district’s two junior high schools.
During the building process, Story Construction will have five full-time staff members on the site, supervising subcontractors the company hires. The management fee is estimated at $1.52 million.
“The construction manager cost is approximately 1.7% of our construction costs,” said Pattee.
Invision will be paid 5.1% of the construction cost for its design services. Pattee said district officials are pleased with the architectural firm’s bid. “We’ve seen base bids in the 5.5% to 6.1% range,” he noted.
The total rate for architect fees comes to 6.7%. “Within the contract there are multiple consultants on the project,” Pattee explained. Among the areas consultants will be used in are sustainability, acoustic design, audio visual, landscaping, theater design and pool planning.
