WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College is working with RDG Planning & Design to reimagine its triangle-shaped courtyard for the first time in at least three decades.

The board of trustees learned last week from President Todd Holcomb and Jonathan Martin, a planner with Des Moines-based RDG, design is in the early stages for the open space surrounded by and in between the Hawkeye Center, Physical Plant and Brock Student Center, as well as Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Tama, and Grundy halls.

Officials are toying with the future aesthetics, use and feel of what they now recognize is a bland space, with hopes of making it more “dynamic,” while also replacing a lot of the failing concrete in the process.

They’re calling it the “First Impression” courtyard project, trying to keep prospective students and their families in mind while going about the design and layout.

Under consideration are new shaded hammock groves, as well as other lawn, court, and patio spaces with lots of greenery and trees, and possibly some art mixed in.

Some outside-the-box ideas include a bridge and beach area, as well as timed fireplaces and a small athletic court. They hope the courtyard is capable of serving multiple purposes, whether that be studying or listening to a podcast on one’s own, to engaging with others in different activities.

The total area is a few acres in size, the size of a few football fields. The trustees received an early estimate of upwards of a $3.5 million project to be split between the college and foundation, and a goal of it being completed by the end of next year.

In other business, the board also took initial action to sell $1.54 million in bonds to to train future workers for 112 new jobs at five Cedar Valley companies.

A notice, however, was approved for the maximum amount of bonds not to exceed $1.79 million in case the amount changes between the time the board authorized the agreements be entered into with the employers to the actual sales on April 25.

The $1.54 million in bonds would be a slight drop from the $1.89 million approved to be sold last year, and a drastic decrease from 2021, which officials said was an outlier, when upwards of $9.8 million in bonds were issued for 876 jobs.

This year, the companies include Shell Rock Soy Processing LLC in Shell Rock, 49 jobs at $855,000; TrinityRail Maintenance Services in Shell Rock, 22 jobs at $250,000; Hydrite Chemical Co. in Waterloo, 14 jobs at $195,000; Buckeye Corrugated Inc. in Cedar Falls, 10 jobs at $125,000; and Mudd Inc. in Cedar Falls, 17 jobs at $115,000.

