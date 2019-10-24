WATERLOO — Two Northeast Iowa educators who use student-focused approaches to teaching were recently recognized with presidential awards for their work in math and science.
Fourth-grade teachers Katie McGrane of Margaretta Carey Elementary School in Waverly and Deb Little of Denver Elementary School were honored last Thursday by the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Both were named finalists for the awards, which are administered by the National Science Foundation, a year earlier.
McGrane, recognized for her science teaching, and Little, for her math teaching, were among 215 awardees from all 50 states and four U.S. jurisdictions. Iowa secondary teachers Maria Granadillo in math and Mike Todd in science, from the Cedar Rapids and Ames school districts, also were honored.
“I think of it as a huge honor, first and foremost,” said McGrane. “To be named among all of these other science teachers is a very cool thing and also very humbling.”
Little felt about the same. “I was just stunned when I got the call. I was very honored and very humbled,” she said.
During the Washington, D.C., gathering Oct. 16-18, which included the Thursday recognition ceremony, Little had “many opportunities to work with science and mathematics educators K-12 that were there and also being awarded.” She enjoyed the chance to be part of discussions with officials from the National Science Foundation along with other math and science education leaders.
“We could hear their thoughts on strategic STEM plans,” she said, in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. And they wanted to hear from the teachers. “I was encouraged by all of those top directors’ and program peoples’ just earnestness in knowing what the teachers on the ground are thinking.”
McGrane was unable to travel to the event because, as she noted in an email last week, “I am 35 weeks pregnant.”
Each woman completed a lengthy application for the award after being nominated by a person who introduced them to a student-focused approach to teaching. For McGrane, that was former Waverly-Shell Rock Schools’ colleague Mason Kuhn, now a University of Northern Iowa professor, who told her about the ASSIST approach. Sandra Ubben, a math consultant at the time with Central Rivers Area Education Agency, taught Little about cognitively guided instruction during a class she took.
“The biggest thing I do is an inquiry-based approach where the kids are asking questions about why the world works the way it does,” said McGrane. Students make a claim, support it with evidence and hear critiques from classmates as they explore scientific concepts. “I just think it’s so amazing because they are thinking like real scientists.”
In Little’s math instruction, students are given a problem to solve and “get opportunities to have productive struggle and to work on the problem on their own,” she said. Students critique their classmates’ solutions and come away with a “deeper” understanding of the concepts.
“There’s lots of more engagement, there’s lots more excitement,” said Little. “They’re not just memorizing what someone tells them to do. And it’s not that there’s never a time for direct instruction.”
Each award also includes a $10,000 cash prize. Little plans to use some of the winnings to help her attend math conferences and to possibly pay for further education. McGrane hasn’t decided how she’ll use the money.
The recognition is spurring her towards greater excellence, though. “It makes me want to do the best that I can do in science,” said McGrane.
