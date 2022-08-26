Denver Schools readies new high school, middle school building for classes

DENVER — As the finishing touches are put on the new $18.5 million Denver High School/Middle School, Superintendent Brad Laures regularly checks in on the progress.

Classes will start Monday in the building at 800 Longview St. But, even as of Thursday, Laures was finding something new since his last walk-through of the halls and classrooms. Often it’s furniture that is still being delivered, largely because of supply chain issues.

“Larson Construction has been phenomenal at working through some of those supply chain issues and coming up with solutions or alternate products, or alternative sources for some of that stuff,” Laures said.

The first day of classes for middle and high school students was moved back a week to allow for additional work to wrap up. Students in elementary school and transitional kindergarten typically start on the same day as secondary grades, but their first day was held Thursday.

Fifty-two middle and high school employees are getting ready to welcome 255 sixth- through 12th-grade students into their new educational home.

Student orientation was held this week. Seniors were the first to officially check out the new school Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

“It’s very rewarding to see all the smiles, the jaws drop, and gasps when people first see it,” said Laures. “A lot of people put a lot of work into this, and it makes the end product all the more worthwhile.

“The goal was to have facilities match the quality of our education. And we feel we’ve done that. People can be prouder than ever to be a Denver Cyclone.”

The building has been under construction since April 2021 and is attached to the Cyclone Center, the 5-year-old arts and athletics building considered the first phase of expansion to address increased enrollment.

Voters approved a $7.75 million bond issue for the new secondary facility, the second phase, in 2020.

Waterloo Schools' new superintendent makes presence known on first day The school morning had him revving up to be one of the first faces Lincoln Elementary School students saw before walking along a red carpet.

“Larson Construction has been phenomenal working through some of the challenges,” Laures said.

Grace Swales, Maddy Northey and Emma Giesler were among a group of 10th graders handing out new Cyclone apparel during the seniors’ orientation.

They were among the students who will transition from the former high school and middle school, less than a mile away, in between East Eagle and Lincoln streets.

Some of their initial reaction was on how the building “looks a lot nicer than the old building” and is “more open” in terms of collaborative space. But – similar to what Laures described – at least one of the students said her “jaw dropped” when she saw the new surroundings.

Among the constant work, Laures noted how more lunch room tables were delivered and carpet was put down Thursday. The student lockers will be one feature noticeably missing. They’re expected for early September, and a walk-in fridge and freezer in the kitchen is a month or two months out.

A circular drop-off area and wrestling room are among the list of things not quite having to come to fruition. But they are in the works to eventually be added. Fundraising continues for the “3 Mats Wide” campaign for a facility likely ready before the wrestling season while the driveway is a year or two away.

“The new building offers the opportunity for more innovative learning, and will prepare our students for life beyond high school,” said High School Principal Taylor Anderson. “There’s been a lot of planning and prepping with a lot of stakeholders, including our Board of Education. We’ve had the growth to warrant the new building and the community has backed us along the way.

“We’re super excited to welcome them back. It’s going to be a fresh start, literally and figuratively,” he added.

The new middle and high school school addition is two stories totaling some 70,000 square feet.

New technologies and smaller break-out spaces will play a role in teaching those 21st century skills targeted by Denver Community Schools’ educators. Additionally, variations of furniture and windows allowing for additional lighting are creating a more inviting atmosphere than in the old building.

“The environment matches what you’d see in a lot of businesses,” said math teacher Joshua Lehman. “You’re no longer just sitting in a cubicle all day, you’re getting up and able to act collaboratively.”

The two sports gymnasiums and indoor track are to the east of the new addition. At the center of the new building is now a large common area for lunch and study hall.

Besides plenty of seating, there’s a larger-than-life Denver Cyclones banner wall up high, a catwalk overlooking it to the north, and a structural beam with signatures from families.

The auditorium, bands and choir rooms are among the spaces to the south. The choir room also is the place to convene in case of an emergency disaster.

The entry to the academic wing to the west leads to a bottom floor of mostly high school classrooms as well as a top floor of middle school classrooms and the library. An electric fireplace is one of the cool features noticed by those sitting in the new open space on the second floor.

Available are collaborative rooms with televisions to hook up to laptops, seen on many college campuses, and seating for groups to discuss or work on a project in the open.

The budget was kept in mind, but there’s great pride in the new STEM, family consumer science, and agriculture spaces as well as the highly anticipated industrial technology room, with metal and woodworking shops – which won’t be fully ready for a week or two.

Particularly enhanced is the learning space where eight students with special needs will have access to a small kitchen and laundry appliances. The space will allow them to adequately learn life and job skills.

“This room is like a small apartment,” said Bobbi Metcalf, a special education teacher who will share the space with five paraeducators. “It’s pretty surreal and brought tears to my eyes thinking about all the cool things we’ll have going on, and how we’ll be doing what’s best for kids.”

One stairwell has a special mural of words and phrases put together with lots of student input and assembled in the shape of a cyclone, the school’s mascot.

“They make you think of Denver,” said Laures.

And Laures emphasized how the new building will allow for “enhanced security,” because of a capability to lock all the doors, and a set-up that allows for visitors to funnel through the main office.