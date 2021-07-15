Denver school board expels student, but official declines to say for how long

DENVER — A Denver Community Schools student was expelled last month, but Superintendent Brad Laures won't say how long the expulsion will last.
When contacted shortly after the June 9 expulsion hearing, he refused to comment to The Courier about it, including what action was taken by the Board of Education following the 15-minute closed session. Laures said any information about the session would be made public with the release of the meeting's minutes.
The minutes, posted on the district's website Wednesday, note that the board unanimously accepted the expulsion agreement and waiver of hearing "with the addendum that the board could revisit and alter the conditions or length of expulsion." Laures declined to say how long the expulsion would last or explain any conditions for the student to return to school.
"As the minutes state, there are conditions," he wrote in an email. "I can not give you specific information on those conditions or other information related to this situation as these items are confidential and protected under state and federal law."
Laures pointed to the federal Family Educational and Privacy Rights Act, which prohibits the disclosure of educational records without parental consent.
He noted in an email, "Some educational records may contain personally identifiable information, even if a student’s name is removed. That information is confidential by law. ... In a small town it is not hard for the community/classmates to figure out who this is."
The law does not appear to prohibit the release of information about the length of a student expulsion or general conditions for readmittance to a school.
Based on confidentiality concerns, Laures also declined to comment on when the incident leading to the expulsion occurred, what type of incident it was, and if it involved an elementary, middle, or high school student. The incident likely happened within 10 school days of the hearing since that's the limit for punishments done without the school board's authority, according to district policies.
Although he declined to comment on the type of incident leading to the expulsion, this is information that the district will report to the Iowa Department of Education. According to a spreadsheet available on the department's website, in 2019-20 Iowa's public school districts reported 26 expulsions. Those are broken down into nine categories such as abusive language, bomb threat, physical aggression, drugs, weapons and theft.
"While I can't comment specifically on this or any behavior situation, I can say that our district takes seriously any student not following the expectations of our school," Laures said in another email. "Any discipline is done in a way to teach students to behave in an acceptable manner while keeping a safe learning environment for all students."