Denver school board expels student, but official declines to say for how long

DENVER — A Denver Community Schools student was expelled last month, but Superintendent Brad Laures won't say how long the expulsion will last.

When contacted shortly after the June 9 expulsion hearing, he refused to comment to The Courier about it, including what action was taken by the Board of Education following the 15-minute closed session. Laures said any information about the session would be made public with the release of the meeting's minutes.

The minutes, posted on the district's website Wednesday, note that the board unanimously accepted the expulsion agreement and waiver of hearing "with the addendum that the board could revisit and alter the conditions or length of expulsion." Laures declined to say how long the expulsion would last or explain any conditions for the student to return to school.

"As the minutes state, there are conditions," he wrote in an email. "I can not give you specific information on those conditions or other information related to this situation as these items are confidential and protected under state and federal law."

Laures pointed to the federal Family Educational and Privacy Rights Act, which prohibits the disclosure of educational records without parental consent.

