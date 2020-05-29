Denver High School senior graduating with Hawkeye associate's degree

He had other extra-curricular commitments, as well.

Wiebbecke participated in speech and was in the fall play all four years of high school. He competed at all-state in individual speech one year and in large group speech for three years. He also participated in academic decathlon for a year, earning second place in math.

Denver English teacher Erin Summerhayes, who had him in elective classes during junior and senior years, was impressed by the effort to leave high school with a diploma and associate’s degree.

“I always thought it was really cool that he was going for both at the same time, especially with him involved in so many sports and other activities at school,” she said. While English wasn’t his “strongest subject,” Summerhayes noted he was always striving to do his best in the classes.

“I’m really proud of him,” she added. “This is a great accomplishment for anyone, much less someone who is involved in so many other activities.”

Wiebbecke will continue his education this fall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where he plans on double-majoring in math and physics. An advanced degree may be on the horizon, as well.