Denver High School senior graduating with Hawkeye associate's degree

DENVER — When in-person classes ended this spring because of the pandemic, Henry Wiebbecke grew concerned about how learning online would affect his grades or even his ability to complete courses.
The Denver High School senior had a goal, but he wasn’t worried about earning a diploma. Four years earlier, Wiebbecke had set his sights on finishing high school with something additional in hand — an associate degree from Hawkeye Community College.
That is possible through concurrent enrollment where both high school and college credit are given for classes. Wiebbecke started taking the Hawkeye classes as a freshman and completed additional coursework each year.
After educational options moved online this spring, Wiebbecke was worried about the final weeks of his last two Hawkeye classes, composition 2 and developmental psychology, which he had been taking in person at the high school.
“I felt like I would not be able to meet this goal,” he said, especially because his family’s rural home doesn’t have internet access. But determination and a willingness to work on his school-issued computer just outside of the public library at a table or in a car enabled him to finish up.
Wiebbecke is one of six graduating high school seniors also earning an associate in arts degree from the college this spring. Others include Kacie Herring of Hudson and Karen Priebe of Independence, both home schooled; Makenzie Homan and Parker Sweeney of Independence High School; and Alexandra Parker of Wapsie Valley High School.
Hawkeye is holding a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday for its 900 graduates from last fall, this spring and this summer — including the high school students. A total of 136 students submitted video, photos or written messages for the online event. Traditional ceremonies usually average about 300 participants.
While it is rare for high school seniors to graduate with an associate’s degree from Hawkeye, 2,800 of them took concurrent courses during 2019-20. The college currently works with 31 area high schools to provide the classes.
Like many other schools, Denver students can take certain Hawkeye classes in their building taught by an educator meeting the college’s qualifications. But some of the classes Wiebbecke needed for an associate degree weren’t offered at the high school and had to be completed online.
He heard about the possibility of earning an associate degree during eighth grade orientation and talked to his parents about it.
Wiebbecke’s mother, Dawn, said she told him, “If you want to work, we’ll support you. We’ll help you, whatever you need.”
She and her husband, Travis, were Wiebbecke’s foster parents for about two years before adopting him at age 13. He is the youngest of four children in the family, the rest of whom have been adopted as well. Prior to coming into their home, Wiebbecke moved between shelters and foster situations for a number of years.
He is also on the autism spectrum with an Asperger syndrome diagnosis. The developmental disorder, often characterized by difficulties with social interaction and nonverbal communication, didn’t get in the way of his academic ambitions. He reports, though, that classes with a lot of reading and writing — like composition 2 — were his “most challenging.”
“I think he’s a pretty amazing kid,” said Dawn, a business teacher at Denver High School, noting she has seen a “huge change” in his abilities over the years. “It’s been a long road, but he’s done so well. We’re so proud of him.”
Wiebbecke started that first year with Hawkeye classes in art and music appreciation, psychology, and business. There are not prerequisites for those classes, so any Denver students can take them. Testing through Hawkeye was required for placement in the more advanced classes.
Altogether, he took 22 concurrent classes along with completing other high school credit requirements and electives. Wiebbecke achieved grade point averages of 3.4 for high school and 3.0 for Hawkeye.
He participated in sports every season throughout high school and so a physical education requirement was waived for him, making more space for academics. With so many classes to complete, he never had a study hall until his senior year.
“It was a lot of homework,” Wiebbecke admitted. Still, “I never felt like giving up, I would say.”
He had other extra-curricular commitments, as well.
Wiebbecke participated in speech and was in the fall play all four years of high school. He competed at all-state in individual speech one year and in large group speech for three years. He also participated in academic decathlon for a year, earning second place in math.
Denver English teacher Erin Summerhayes, who had him in elective classes during junior and senior years, was impressed by the effort to leave high school with a diploma and associate’s degree.
“I always thought it was really cool that he was going for both at the same time, especially with him involved in so many sports and other activities at school,” she said. While English wasn’t his “strongest subject,” Summerhayes noted he was always striving to do his best in the classes.
“I’m really proud of him,” she added. “This is a great accomplishment for anyone, much less someone who is involved in so many other activities.”
Wiebbecke will continue his education this fall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where he plans on double-majoring in math and physics. An advanced degree may be on the horizon, as well.
He has already set another big goal: “I want to work at NASA,” said Wiebbecke. “I’ve been intrigued by space and all that stuff.”
