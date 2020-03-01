Denver, D-NH headed to polls

For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact would be $135.61 per year at the maximum rate.

District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide an additional $8.5 million.

Athletic space accounts for 32,000 square feet of the construction while new and renovated space for academic purposes totals 19,000 square feet. However, the district would be spending far more on the academic side of the plans -- $11.8 million compared with $6.1 million for the athletic space.

"That's what drove the conversation from the start," said Stockdale. "I'm really sensitive to the fact that some people feel this is driven by the gym. It's not."

Plans include 10 more classrooms built between the two campuses. "And then in addition to the 10 new classroom spaces, almost every classroom will see some type of renovation, especially at the high school," he said. A lot of that relates to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.

Space in the two-story section of the high school would be restructured to move away from the traditional lecture-style classroom and allow for other approaches like project-based learning.