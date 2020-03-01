Denver, D-NH headed to polls

WATERLOO — Upgraded facilities will be on the ballot Tuesday in two Cedar Valley school districts.
Voters in the Denver Community Schools will be asked to approve a $7.75 million bond issue to help pay for a new middle/high school.
Dike-New Hartford Community Schools' residents will be voting on a $9.4 million bond issue to help fund improvements and additions at the district's two campuses.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both districts. Voting in the Denver referendum takes place at the Denver Community Room, 100 Washington St., for Bremer County residents and Black Hawk County Conservation, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, for Black Hawk County residents. For the Dike-New Hartford referendum, Grundy and Black Hawk county residents will vote at the Dike Public Library, 133 E. Elder St., while Butler County residents will vote at their general polling locations in New Hartford, Parkersburg and Shell Rock.
In both cases, 60% approval is required for passage of the measures.
The $18 million project proposed in Denver would add onto the Cyclone Center, an athletic and arts complex built after voters approved a 2016 referendum. If approved Tuesday, the 20-year timeline on property tax repayments of the earlier bond issue would be extended to 2042.
"It would not be an increase in the tax rate that we're now levying," said Superintendent Brad Laures, which is $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. "It would simply extend it six more years."
The new middle and high school would address concerns about limited space for secondary students at the current building while making space for elementary school expansion. "It would be larger than the current facility and we would have room for growth," he noted.
Districtwide, the total number of students has grown by 15.3% over the past five years, including a 5% jump since the fall of 2018. Nearly 100 more students are projected to be enrolled by the fall of 2022.
If the bond issue doesn't pass, the district will have to take "a serious look" at how to deal with growing enrollment, said Laures. "Right now, we've used our last existing class space."
To accommodate needs now, a weight room will become a new classroom space as will a former computer lab. Some special education classrooms are already doubled up and a speech pathologist has moved to a closet. Laures' office has moved off campus to a downtown building with the space made into an intervention room and talented and gifted classroom.
"If this doesn't pass, we don't have many more moves," he said.
In addition to the bonds, construction would be funded through future 1% state sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy proceeds totaling $7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Another $2.1 million in cash already built up from the two funds would also be used.
If approved, the design of the plans would need to be finalized and put out to bid later this year. Following a year-long construction process, the new school would open in the fall of 2022.
At the current building, "the elementary would expand into the middle school and possibly a little bit of the high school, as well," said Laures. There would be some facility upgrades associated with that coming out of other funds. The district would also investigate making more room available for a private child care provider to which it already leases space.
Dike-New Hartford
The proposed Dike-New Hartford bond issue would be part of a $17.9 million project at the New Hartford and Dike schools.
Among the proposed projects at both campuses are secure entrances, building expansions to add classrooms, and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school in Dike would be completely renovated and another gymnasium built.
If approved, the bonds would be repaid by increasing the property tax rate no more than $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value over 20 years.
"The $2.70 is the worst-case scenario," said Superintendent Justin Stockdale, suggesting interest rates on repayment of the bonds would likely help to keep it lower. "If we can find a way to lessen the impact on property tax (payers) we will certainly do that."
For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact would be $135.61 per year at the maximum rate.
District revenues from the 1% sales tax for schools would provide an additional $8.5 million.
Athletic space accounts for 32,000 square feet of the construction while new and renovated space for academic purposes totals 19,000 square feet. However, the district would be spending far more on the academic side of the plans -- $11.8 million compared with $6.1 million for the athletic space.
"That's what drove the conversation from the start," said Stockdale. "I'm really sensitive to the fact that some people feel this is driven by the gym. It's not."
Plans include 10 more classrooms built between the two campuses. "And then in addition to the 10 new classroom spaces, almost every classroom will see some type of renovation, especially at the high school," he said. A lot of that relates to work being done on the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system along with lighting and ceiling tiles.
Space in the two-story section of the high school would be restructured to move away from the traditional lecture-style classroom and allow for other approaches like project-based learning.
Renovations and expansion would accommodate 150 to 200 new students across the district. There isn't rapid growth in student numbers at this point, but the district has limited space to expand classrooms. Stockdale noted there have been gains and losses over the last decade with overall student numbers rising last fall.
"This year, we were up a total of 21 students," he said. "I can't predict every year is going to be like that." He pointed to a new development planned for north of New Hartford that could lead to greater growth in future years.
However, Stockdale added, "People flooding into our community is not what drove this discussion. We have outdated facilities." There was some work done at both schools about a dozen years ago, but the most recent prior renovations were in 1994 at New Hartford and in 1982 at Dike, he said.
The new gymnasium would help Dike-New Hartford stay competitive with surrounding school districts that have more recently updated athletic facilities, said Stockdale, noting that's also a concern with classroom spaces at the school.
"If you don't stay viable with your facilities, people are not going to move to your community," he said.
