DENVER — Denver Community Schools is seeking voter approval of a $7.75 million bond issue to fund the next phase of facility upgrades.
The Board of Education Wednesday set a March 3 referendum on the measure, which would help pay for an $18 million middle/high school addition to the Cyclone Center.
Officials say this will address capacity issues that have emerged as enrollment grows. District-wide, total number of students has increased by 15.3% over the past five years, including a 5% jump since the fall of 2018. Nearly 100 more students are projected to be enrolled by September 2022.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” said Superintendent Brad Laures, in the existing school’s sixth- to 12th-grade space. He noted that the last available classroom in the building was occupied this fall. The board on Wednesday approved leasing downtown offices to relocate district administration and make additional room in the school.
Laures noted that passage would not raise property taxes. Rather, it would extend an ongoing 20-year levy for another six years to 2042. The tax dollars are used to repay the general obligation bonds.
The original levy totaling $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value began after voters approved building the Cyclone Center in a 2016 referendum. The arts and athletic facility is located at 800 Longview St. The addition would be directly to the west.
At the Wednesday meeting, the board received petitions with 250 signatures from district residents, allowing it to approve the ballot question. Along with building the new facility, the project would include improvements to the existing school complex, located in the 500 blocks of Lincoln and East Eagle streets.
“The elementary would expand into the middle school space initially,” said Laures. More limited use would be made of the high school portion of the building.
In addition to the bonds, construction would be funded through future 1% state sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy proceeds totaling $7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Another $2.1 million in cash already built up from the two funds would also be used.
If approved, “we will design and put the project up for bid,” said Laures. “And then it will be about a year to finish the construction. We should be able to move in the fall of ‘22.”
Until then, “we’ll be limited as to what spaces we can use,” he added. “We really don’t want to bring in portables if at all possible.”
To learn more about the district’s needs, the proposed project and the question that will appear on the ballot March 3 go online to dcsdplanning.org.
