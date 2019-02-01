DECORAH — An Urbandale school district administrator will be the next superintendent of Decorah Community Schools.
The Board of Education on Wednesday approved a three-year contract with Mark Lane, who has served for six years as Urbandale’s associate superintendent of human resources and operations. He will receive a $160,000 annual salary.
Lane will officially assume his duties July 1, when current Superintendent Michael Haluska retires. He was one 31 applicants for the position and seven semifinalists. The board interviewed him and two other finalists Monday.
“We had three excellent candidates, we would have been very happy with any of them,” said Ronald Fadness, the board’s president. “But of the three, Mark Lane rose to the top as best meeting the goals we had for the search.”
Those goals were determined with the help of district residents through an online survey. In addition, three teams of 25 residents interviewed each of the finalists for an hour before the board did. The teams then provided a summary of their findings to the board.
“Mark has a strong educational vision,” added Fadness. “He has the experience to lead a district in pursuing that vision while managing the intricacies of school finance and other issues. We’re confident we have a strong leader to build on and maintain the strengths we’ve already established.”
The Jefferson native has two master’s degrees in education from Drake University and completed the superintendent licensure program at the University of Northern Iowa. Lane recently began coursework in Drake’s educational leadership doctoral program. He anticipates completion of all course and dissertation requirements by December 2021.
Lane started his career as a teacher in Rialto, Calif. He returned to Iowa to teach in the West Sioux school district from 1998 to 2000 and the Coon Rapids-Bayard school district during 2000-01. He then worked as an elementary guidance counselor between 2001 and 2006, first with the Jefferson-Scranton school district and later with the Waukee school district.
Lane became an assistant elementary principal with the West Des Moines school district in 2006 and an elementary principal for Urbandale Schools in 2008. He was promoted to director of human resources in 2013 and became an associate superintendent three years later.
In a written statement, Lane called it “an immense honor” to be chosen by the board.
“My wife and I felt so welcomed by the people we met during the interview process,” he said. “Decorah Community Schools has a well-deserved reputation as one of the finest school systems in our state. I look forward to partnering with the board, staff, parents and — most importantly — students to continue to pursue excellence in all that we do.”
