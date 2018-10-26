DAVENPORT --- Davenport schools Superintendent Art Tate announced Friday morning he plans to resign effective Wednesday.
In a brief news conference, he said he had an obligation to understand and react to unequal treatment of students, especially regarding discipline.
Under Tate's watch, the district remains under state supervision because a disproportionate number of minority students have been identified for special education and subject to disciplinary actions. Sandy Schmitz, the implementation adviser assigned to Davenport schools by the state Department of Education, has said there is "data to suggest they're just treated differently in several areas."
“Although this district has realized some noteworthy accomplishments," Tate said, "I did not prioritize the need to address differences in the way students are excluded from classrooms in school."
He said he also has become a liability because of his stand for funding equity, the "Worth Less" campaign. He said that the fight for equity coupled with the less-than-hoped-for outcome, “has sapped my professional strength.”
For the last three years, he has convinced the school board to approve overspending its budget because the district receives less state money per pupil than other Iowa districts, including Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf, and has since the state funding formula was implemented in the 1970s.
If the funding were equitable, Tate has said, he would not have to break the law to financially support the district.
But that decision came at a cost.
In August, the Iowa Board of Education Examiners reprimanded Tate for intentionally overspending, saying it was a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession. He had faced sanctions that included being stripped of his administrator's license.
And since the budget has not yet been brought into balance, the district could face further state fiscal review, and district officials and the school board could face further penalties, including fines, removal from office by district court, or charges of a serious misdemeanor, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
But he also led the "District of Distinction" initiative, which brought together district administrators, teachers, parents, members of the business community and school board members for almost a year to identify programs that would best serve students.
Out of this came the Creative Arts Academy, with classes at the downtown Davenport Public Library and elsewhere; Mid-City High, built in the medical office complex that adjoined the former Davenport Osteopathic Hospital at West Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, and a dual enrollment program at North High School in which students take college level-classes that will allow them to graduate with both their high school diploma and a two-year associate's degree.
The Creative Arts Academy, opened in the fall of 2014, offers programs in visual arts, music performance, theater, dance and communication/media arts, along with a "regular" core subject curriculum. On Monday, the Davenport Community School District voted to move the expanding program to the Ground Transportation Center.
Mid-City, opening in August 2014, was created to stem the district's dropout rate. It is considered an alternative high school, serving students who previously attended the Kimberly Center, 1002 W. Kimberly Road. Some have children, so there is daycare onsite.
Following are other changes/events during Tate's tenure.
• In May 2012, Lincoln Elementary School was closed.
• In the fall of 2012, J.B. Young Intermediate School was repurposed to a K-8 school, and was among the schools that absorbed students from Lincoln.
• November 2013, the board voted to not renew a contract it had since 1999 with a private education management company to run Jefferson-Edison Academy. Jefferson now uses the same curriculum as other elementaries.
• In fall of 2014, the Keystone Academy opened in what was the Kimberly Center, serving the district's most challenging students. These students, from kindergarten through 12th grade, have learning, behavioral and mental health issues and previously were educated at the Wittenmyer Learning Center under a contract with Family Resources. That contract was terminated.
• In 2015, the board voted to close the recently repurposed J.B Young K-8 School. Work is now ongoing to turn the building at 1702 Main St. into a community center and the district's administrative offices.
• In 2016, Tate decided to use more of the district’s reserve funds to pay for school programming than the state authorized. In June, he faces an ethics charge over that decision.
• May 2017, a $28.3 million addition opened at Davenport Central High School, including an auditorium and swimming pool.
• In March 2018, the state approved Tate's plan, called Vision 2020, to cope with declining enrollment, which initially included closing two schools. Although a revised version of the district cost-saving plan does not include closing a school next year, the board will continue to discuss the possibility of merging an elementary school and a middle school.
• In August, Tate was reprimanded by the Iowa Board of Education Examiners for intentionally overspending, saying it was a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession.
