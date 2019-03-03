CEDAR FALLS — Games, food and a lot of opportunities for dancing were offered Saturday at Maucker Union.
University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon hosted its eighth annual Big Event from noon to midnight. About 850 students, mostly wearing orange T-shirts, danced and did a range of other activities on their feet during the 12 hours. Along with UNI, some were from Allen College and Hawkeye Community College as well as students from partnering high schools.
Tables and chairs were cleared from what is usually a dining and gathering area to create the dance floor. Many dancers had an “FTK” temporary tattoo on their cheek — the initials of “For the Kids” — a constant reminder of the event’s purpose. It raises money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and the Children’s Miracle Network.
“It’s kind of our mantra,” said senior Mariah Staebell, one of the UNI Dance Marathon’s executive co-directors.
When energetic music wasn’t being pumped through the sound system, there were other reminders every hour. On a stage set up at one end of the space a parent would talk about their “miracle” child’s treatment at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Families with a total of 63 children treated at the hospital for life-threatening injuries or illnesses are sponsored by UNI’s event. Forty families were in attendance Saturday.
There were also other things happening on the stage meant to entertain the crowd. Among those were cheers led by the UNI Sparkles squad, made up of kids ages 5 to 17 who have disabilities, or college athletes challenging each other to a dance off.
It’s a fun, social time but also an event that makes an impact on students.
“I’m an alum and I came because that’s how much this means,” said Hannah Gorman. The 2018 graduate admitted the first three hours flew by as she and a friend danced nonstop.
One of her favorite aspects of the marathon is the opening ceremony and grand entrance where every sponsored child was announced and walked across the floor, getting high-fives from the dancers.
“It just makes them feel welcome and it makes us feel really good,” she said.
UNI Dance Marathon raised $553,713 last year. This year’s goal is $620,000.
“That represents the 62 children who enter a children’s hospital every 60 seconds,” said Staebell.
“To attend this event, you have to raise $200 personally on your own,” she added, something that’s being done for the first time at UNI. Students could start raising money in September, and one brought in $12,000 on her own.
Among the more than 250 people involved in organizing committees for the event are 40 “morale captains,” who each lead a team of student dancers. As students raise money on their own, each team also tracks its overall tally. A Dance Marathon “push day” in October raised $67,000.
Even as the Dance Marathon was happening, participants were still raising money.
Some got thrown in “jail” and had to raise $5 or pay it out of their pocket to get released. Others continued raising money through social media appeals and could strike a gong on the dance floor if they reached $100. Change wars between student groups continued, as well.
The total amount raised was to be announced at midnight as the event ended.
Freshmen Spenser Larson and Alex Ledinsky were enjoying the Dance Marathon between the food, games, inflatables, the main dance floor and the silent disco on the union’s lower level.
“We’re getting to know new people and it’s good for everyone,” said Ledinsky.
Both are part of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, which raised over $2,000 for the event last week. Participating Saturday was also important for them because they got to hear the stories of families with a sick child.
“It just hits you pretty hard because of what they’re going through,” said Ledinsky.
