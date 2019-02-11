WATERLOO — They’ve recorded albums and performed internationally, but on Monday the Dallas Brass was back doing what Michael Levine described as the ensemble’s “favorite thing.”
The six-member group was kicking off its latest tour with a music clinic for roughly 300 band students from West High and Hoover Middle schools. Formed in Dallas 36 years ago, current members hail from across the country — Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia and Florida.
“All of us have one thing in common,” said Levine, the group’s founder and artistic director. “We all started playing instruments back in elementary school. ... We’re all band kids.”
The clinic was part of a day of rehearsals for the students at West’s auditorium. The Dallas Brass held a community concert Monday evening that the students participated in, with two groups of Hoover students and the West band each performing a song.
During the clinic, the brass quintet of Juan Berrios, Paul Carlson, Ryan Christianson, Buddy Deshler, and Garrett Klein plus percussionist Joel Alexander performed songs for the students. They also answered questions and tried to inspire the students.
“I really didn’t start practicing until high school because I really didn’t feel motivated,” said Levine. “The more you practice the better you get. We just want to encourage you guys to practice and have fun with your music.”
A group of about 14 Hoover students got on stage and performed in front of their peers as part of the clinic. They spent several weeks working on two songs, including several arrangements of “Ode to Joy” and a jazz version of the children’s rhyme “The Muffin Man.”
Levine said they were modeling a new program he has started called Harmony Bridge that connects band students with people in senior living communities, currently operating in nine states. He expressed hope that the program could come to Waterloo.
Two eighth graders, Lindsey Squire and Fletcher Gerrans, said they enjoyed the experience and were looking forward to the concert performance. Students have worked on their songs for the past three weeks.
“I think it’s really cool how they came from all over the country and go on tours,” said Gerrans. “They’re really good guys and I’m excited to work with them.”
“They’re very fun and very relatable,” said Squire.
“Seems like they know how to interact with kids,” added Gerrans.
This was the second visit to West by the Dallas Brass, which first came in 2016. The bands have done some fundraising to make this appearance possible. Tickets sold at Monday’s concert will also help raise money.
“The goal is for it to be a continual event every three to five years,” said Justin Hike, one of Hoover’s band directors.
“I think it’s great for the kids to learn what it means to perform in a professional setting,” he added. “It shows them there is not a limit to what they can do with their instrument.”
