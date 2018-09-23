WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Catholic Schools is holding town hall meetings to gather input on long-range plans for its facilities.
Parents of students and members of the five Waterloo and Cedar Falls Catholic churches are encouraged to attend meetings scheduled for their parish. The feedback provided will be considered by the CVCS Board of Education as it develops a plan for the school system’s future structure. Officials said the long-term vision of the system providing a quality Catholic education while being financially sustainable will guide the discussions.
The days, times, parishes and locations are as follows:
- Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, parish center.
- Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, school gymnasium.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m., St. Patrick Church.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m., Queen of Peace Church, Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School commons.
- Sept. 30, noon-2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, school gym (Burmese interpreters will be available to assist with discussions).
- Sept. 30, 4-6 p.m., St. Edward Church.
- Chief Administrator Tom Novotney will share information during the meetings about the CVCS strategic plan, current finances and long-term sustainability of the system. Attendees will participate in small group discussions. Along with facility ideas, participants will be asked why they chose Catholic education and what concerns are important to them.
That information will be analyzed and brought to the board for consideration during an Oct. 2 work session. At its Oct. 4 meeting, the board will continue discussions on next steps to create a long-term facility plan for CVCS.
In early June, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools released a report by Waterloo architectural firm ISG Struxture analyzing facilities and presenting options to consolidate its three elementary schools. It laid out four options that included closing one, two or all three of the schools — including Sacred Heart Elementary in each scenario. At a meeting later that week, the board pledged to keep Sacred Heart open this year as it continued looking at possibilities.
Novotney said at a meeting earlier this month, the board stated it would not consider options 3B and 4 in the report. Those include building a stand-alone elementary building on the middle and high school campus or expanding that secondary building to include an elementary wing. The other options remain a possibility.
In addition, said Novotney, “they’re open to hearing what other ideas our supporters have” through the town hall meetings. The property along West Ninth Street where Columbus High and Blessed Maria Middle schools are located is owned by CVCS. Each of the three elementary school buildings are owned and maintained by their respective parish.
“Renovation at a parish-owned building is a parish’s responsibility,” said Novotney. Other options in the report would involve those existing schools and properties.
Options include remodeling both Blessed Sacrament and St. Edward schools, remodeling and adding onto Blessed Sacrament School, and building a new school on another part of the St. Edward property while demolishing the existing school.
