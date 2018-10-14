WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Catholic Schools is planning more meetings to continue gathering input about consolidation of its three elementary buildings.
Parents and parishioners are encouraged to attend one of the meetings. School system officials will use the feedback in their decision-making process.
Meeting dates, times and locations are:
- Oct. 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Blessed Sacrament School parish center.
- Oct. 21, noon-1:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School gymnasium.
- Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Edward School gymnasium.
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Board of Education favors two plans to restruct…
- CVCS officials are working to create a long-range sustainability plan for the system. According to a news release, the CVCS finance committee and Board of Education have identified key areas that need to be addressed. Those include retaining quality teachers and staff, minimizing tuition increases, advocating for student tuition organizations, and decreasing subsidy expectations for the supporting parishes.
Moving away from three elementary schools to one or two locations is a consideration that administrators and the board have been looking at to help achieve financial sustainability and maintain a quality Catholic education. Last week, the board reviewed four options for reducing the number of buildings in use, narrowing it down to two plans for further exploration.
In Option A, both Blessed Sacrament and St. Edward schools would have preschool through fifth-grade classes plus daycare services.
Option B would move all 3- and 4-year-old preschool and kindergarten students to Blessed Sacrament. All first- through fifth-graders would attend St. Edward. Both schools would also host day care services.
With either option, Sacred Heart School would be closed. Secondary students would continue to be located at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School in grades six through eight and Columbus High School in grades nine through 12.
After gathering the input, the board will hold a work session on the topic from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Blessed Maria art room.
Cedar Valley Catholic Schools will then hold its monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Blessed Maria commons. Officials expect to make a decision on the configuration of the elementary schools for next fall during that meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.