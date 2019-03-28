WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Catholic Schools could become the new owner of a soon-to-be vacated office building near its middle and high school campus.
CVCS released a statement to The Courier late Thursday afternoon saying Ocwen Financial Corp. plans to donate its facilities at 3451 Hammond Ave. to the school system after the office closes in August.
"Cedar Valley Catholic Schools is currently in discussions with Ocwen Financial Corporation regarding the generous donation of its facility to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools," said the statement. "We are optimistic that these discussions will result in continued sustainability of Catholic education in the Cedar Valley."
The approximately 175 employees at Ocwen's Waterloo location learned in late February the office would close and they would be laid off. The Atlanta-based company services residential and commercial mortgage loans.
"CVCS is grateful for this opportunity that could support us in our continued efforts of a forward-thinking approach to Catholic education in the Cedar Valley," Chief Administrator Tom Novotney said in the statement. "We look forward to working with the CVCS Board and planning committees to identify the best use of this gift for our system."
Ocwen's 40-acre property is along Hammond Avenue to the west and Schukei Road to the east. The West Ninth Street campus of Columbus Catholic High School and Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School stretches to the west side of Hammond across the road from the Ocwen property's entrance. Cedar Valley Catholic Schools' athletic fields are at that end of the campus.
CVCS offered no other information about the donation or discussions with Ocwen. Calls and emails for further comment to CVCS and Ocwen officials were not immediately returned.
"Additional information will be announced once the agreement has been finalized, which we expect to occur in the coming months," said the CVCS statement.
The announcement of the donation comes months after Cedar Valley Catholic Schools' Board of Education voted in November to close one of its three elementary schools this spring and divide all of the students between the two remaining buildings. Sacred Heart School will close when classes end for the year May 31. Preschool classes will be consolidated at Blessed Sacrament School while kindergarten through fifth-grade students will attend St. Edward School.
Last June, CVCS began publicly exploring ways to cut costs at its elementary schools, which have declining enrollment, through some type of consolidation. An analysis done for the school system by the ISG architecture firm in Waterloo looked at a variety of options, including an expansion of facilities on the West Ninth Street campus. None of the proposals looked at acquiring additional land for a consolidated school.
The Ocwen building is newer and more compact than the three existing elementary schools. According to the ISG report, St. Edward has 44,821 square feet of space, Bless Sacrament has 43,233 square feet and Sacred Heart has 38,845 square feet.
The original 38,000-square-foot building on Ocwen's property was constructed in 1980. A 40,000-square-foot addition was built in 1984. All three of the schools were built decades earlier.
Ocwen’s property has an assessed value of $11 million with taxes payable of $393,652 during the current fiscal year, according to Black Hawk County's online records. If the property is donated to CVCS, as a nonprofit religious organization, it would not pay taxes on the land or building.
