WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Catholic Schools announced the 2019 distinguished alumni as part of its celebration of Catholic Schools Week.
Yeshi Abebe was selected for Columbus High School and an honoree was chosen for each of the three grade schools. They include Kay Witt for Sacred Heart School, Andy Larson for Blessed Sacrament School and Joe Oppold for St. Edward School. Each of the grade school honorees went on to graduate from Columbus.
Abebe is a 1994 Columbus graduate. She continued on to Cornell University in New York state, the University of Miami School of Law in Florida and the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica. In 2009, she was appointed under the Obama administration to serve as an appointee at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she was promoted four times during her tenure.
Abebe worked with the White House Domestic Policy Council, Rural Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy on rural and agricultural development, agricultural research and small business issues across the country. In 2017, she returned to Waterloo with her family and now works as an assistant county attorney in the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.
Witt has taught in Waterloo Catholic schools for 20 years and in 2012 received the McElroy Trust Gold Star Teacher Award. She has also coached softball for more than 16 years, first at Sacred Heart and then at Columbus. When not teaching, she and her husband, Chris, enjoy staying active in the Cedar Valley.
Larson volunteered in many capacities as a student at Blessed Sacrament — including funeral dinner set-up, mowing and snow removal. This generous spirit continues today whenever there is a need for his time and talents at Blessed Sacrament. Larson and his wife, Heidi, have two sons, William and Henry, who also attend Blessed Sacrament School.
Oppold, a member of the Columbus class of 1992, went on to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., graduating with honors. He later experienced a cerebral aneurysm requiring a lengthy surgery. During the surgery, he had a stroke causing paralysis.
Oppold has since published the book “That’s a Great Haircut!” in which he shares his story of challenge and triumph over the last 20 years. Joe and his wife, Becky, live in Rochester, Minn., with their four children.
