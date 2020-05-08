CV Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service canceled

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church scheduled for June 7 at 5 p.m. in Waterloo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

African-American students who are from the Cedar Valley area and graduated between August 2019 and May, 2020 are encouraged to participate in the 2021 ceremony. A coalition of African-American churches in the Cedar Valley sponsor of this event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the African-Americans’ long-standing tradition of recognizing our students’ accomplishments.