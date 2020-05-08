CV Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service canceled
0 comments

CV Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service canceled

  • 0
Local News Forecast logo

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church scheduled for June 7 at 5 p.m. in Waterloo has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

African-American students who are from the Cedar Valley area and graduated between August 2019 and May, 2020 are encouraged to participate in the 2021 ceremony. A coalition of African-American churches in the Cedar Valley sponsor of this event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the African-Americans’ long-standing tradition of recognizing our students’ accomplishments.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professors switch quickly to online teaching
Education News

Professors switch quickly to online teaching

  • Updated

Iowa college instructors, like Dimitrova, are learning how to deliver a world-class education from behind a computer screen while also navigating working from home, changes in coursework and uncertainty on what comes after this shift in teaching.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News