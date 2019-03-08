Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — The 30th annual Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Ultimate Auction is set for April 6 in the Columbus Catholic High School gymnasium.

The event also marks Columbus’ 60th anniversary.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and games of chance.

The auction benefits Cedar Valley Catholic Schools families by supplementing the budget and minimizing tuition increases.

All alumni are invited to visit the school for a community Mass, alumni social, breakfast and school tours April 5 and 6. Go to cvcatholic.org/auction for more information.

