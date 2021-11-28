Curriculum created by University of Northern Iowa professor teaches students about forgiveness

WATERLOO — It can be hard to forgive someone who hurts you.

That becomes even more difficult if the other person doesn't say they're sorry – or, at least, that's one belief about forgiveness. Suzanne Freedman, a professor of educational psychology at the University of Northern Iowa, recently challenged a class of fifth-graders at Lou Henry Elementary School to contemplate the topic.

"How many think you can forgive without an apology?" she asked. Students who raised their hand said not doing so may show how stubborn someone is, that they just end up holding onto anger or each person involved thinks the other needs to say "sorry." She has been holding class sessions with the students weekly since October.

Freedman believes educating people about the concept will help them work through those difficulties when they are wronged. She has been researching the topic for decades and in recent years has been studying forgiveness in young people.

This summer, Freedman and Robert D. Enright published "The Courage to Forgive: Educating Elementary School Children About Forgiveness." The 65-page curriculum guide is published by the International Forgiveness Institute, which Enright founded.

Freedman and Lou Henry's expanded learning program teacher Amy McGovern successfully applied for a grant to teach the curriculum at the school. They won an SEL in Action Award from the NoVo Foundation, Education First and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors that has allowed Freedman to teach weekly Tuesday sessions to all fifth-graders in Lara Earnest's classroom.

"A lot of people think of forgiveness and go through philosophy and religion," said Freedman. "And so it's new in the psychology field."

When she started graduate school in 1987, co-author Enright was her professor and had just begun studying forgiveness from a psychological perspective. She used a process model of forgiveness for adults developed in 1991 in her doctoral dissertation. Since then, Freedman has studied forgiveness in adolescents and in 2015 did a research project with students at Lowell Elementary School.

"This curriculum that I wrote is based on the research that I did," she said, and uses children's literature to address forgiveness and related concepts.

"The curriculum starts with anger. There's a lot of misconceptions about forgiveness," Freedman explained. One of those is that anger is not part of the process.

"What do we say about anger?" she asked the Lou Henry students last week. "It's normal and natural to be angry, especially when someone hurts you deeply." Freedman noted what people do with that anger is the important part.

Forgiveness education may be of interest to counselors and teachers "as the need for social emotional learning is increasing in schools," she said. "They realize the need to have the social emotional education and they want resources. They need more training."

Currently, four of the 15 lessons from the curriculum are featured on the Greater Good in Education website at ggie.berkeley.edu/collection/forgiveness-for-elementary-school and are available to be used by teachers or others working with elementary-age children. A review of the guide is available at the International Forgiveness Institute website at internationalforgiveness.com/2021/11/08/20568, where its 15-page introduction can be downloaded for use, as well.

Freedman said it is "empowering to teach students that they can deal with their emotions, because life is unfair. Bad things happen to people all the time."

Learning how to deal with those situations "builds resiliency in students for the future," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.