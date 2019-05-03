Teacher grants

The Waterloo Schools Foundation handed out $13,185 in Innovative Learning Grants to district teachers at Thursday's Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast. The grants and recipients included:

Beginning Chime Choir – Melody Turnquist-Steed, Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, $2,500.

Dual Language Immersion – Kara Rash, Claudia Lucas & Miranda Lockwood, Highland Elementary School, $3,100.

Escape Rooms for History – Nicole Presley, East High School, $550.

Harley the Reading Dog – Jami Nott, Poyner Elementary School, $940.

Using Robots to Learn Coding – Amanda DeWall, Lincoln Elementary School, $1,895.

Esports Equipment Enhancements – Samra Olofson, Waterloo Career Center, $2,200.

Incorporating African American Literature into the Classroom – Dana Jefferson, Natalis Garcia, Kelsey Lyons & Lauren Weaver, Fred Becker Elementary School, $2,000.

Over eight years, the foundation has given more than $175,000 in teacher grants. It has gifted more than $1.3 million to the district through various donations since starting.