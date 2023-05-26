Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Lindsay Heying has been named new assistant principal at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence effective Aug. 1, pending approval by the Waterloo Schools board of directors.

Heying is currently a lead support teacher in the Iowa City Community School District. She has facilitated the learning and training of district special education behavior interventionists, developed behavior intervention plans, and provided guidance and consulting to administrators and teams on special education compliance and family-school communication.

“We are extremely excited to have Lindsey join our Cunningham family in this leadership role,” said Neldrekka Whitaker, Cunningham principal. “She comes with a wealth of knowledge in special education and in literacy that will be an asset to our students, teachers, staff, and community.”

Heying’s K-12 teaching experience spans 22 years during which she has served as a special education and literacy consultant as well as a behavior strategist and special education program lead. Heying holds her bachelor’s in elementary education with a reading endorsement from Wartburg College, her master’s in educational leadership from Upper Iowa University, and her PK-12 administrator/special education supervisor and Iowa evaluator licensure from Viterbo University.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Waterloo area to be a student-centered leader who is both visible and vulnerable,” said Heying. “I am passionate about providing an equitable education for all students and am excited to work side-by-side with the Cunningham staff to help all students achieve at high levels.”

Heying replaces Mikayla Montgomery who has accepted the position of school improvement consultant with the Central Rivers Area Education Agency.