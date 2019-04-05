WATERLOO — Guests sipped on rooibos tea derived from Southern Africa as Eliz Guyer refilled cups during the 12th annual CultureFest event Thursday evening. Those who sampled the “red bush” tea found it paired well with spicy wasabi peas, also known as Japanese horseradish.
The diverse cultures of Waterloo were on display at the event in the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Guyer is a board member of the Friends of the Waterloo Center for Arts and owner of Laughing Tree Café inside the art center. The board sponsored a booth that provided samples of food and drink from around the world.
Guyer said diversity is Waterloo’s greatest strength.
“I love going to the bank and hearing three different languages being spoken,” she said. “You get to meet people from different backgrounds and cultures. That’s one of the things I love most about living in Waterloo.”
Also available for sampling were horchata, milk made from tiger nuts in West Africa and Spain, pickled cactus, an ingredient commonly used in Mexican dishes, and brigadeiros, a traditional Brazilian dessert.
The brigadeiros, a chocolate truffle with sprinkles, were made using a family recipe from Matilde Silva Fulkerson, a West High School culinary student.
Artwork lined the walls in the Law Reddington room for the annual all-school art exhibition showcasing the talents of Waterloo K-12 students.
Stephanie Mejia, a third-grader at Becker Elementary, said she was surprised her work was chosen for display at the event.
Her family followed close behind as she sampled kringle, a Scandinavian pastry and Nordic variety of pretzel, while browsing the booths with her family.
“It’s really good,” she said.
The president of the local Sons of Norway lodge, Keith Jorgensen, was handing out samples of two types of kringle.
“It introduces people to Scandinavian and Norwegian cultures, gives them a little taste of the culture,” he said.
Sloan Alberhasky, science outreach coordinator with the Grout Museum, introduced passersby to an albino corn snake she calls “Sherbert.”
“Snakes have a place in history. Different cultures always have stories about snakes,” she said.
She also had a rosy boa and a ball python, which she said dates back many years.
“Women used to keep them as pets and they would wear them around their necks as jewelry or maybe as a bracelet, and that was considered to be very beautiful,” Alberhasky said. “So they’re always fun to bring out to something like CultureFest.”
Collin Yu, a sophomore at East High, and Ben Stainbrook, a freshman at West High, represented FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST Robotics Challenge teams from Waterloo FIRST Robotics.
The two spoke to crowds about the group projects, Rover Ruckus and Deep Space, robots developed by students for competitions.
Each year the groups’ projects are based on different themes.
“This year we have a space theme,” Yu said.
Nipa Patel, event coordinator with International Student Association at the University of Northern Iowa, was promoting the organization’s Spring Diversity Showcase on April 22.
“We promote diversity in general,” she said. “Our part is specifically for diversity and sharing culture. Sharing a little bit about our different countries, like Africa, India or Pakistan,” she said.
Shania Robinson passed out information from Amani Community Services, a domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Waterloo.
“April is sexual assault awareness month, and we are specific to African-Americans,” she said. “We go through training because it may be different for people of color to talk to people who are not of color. It may be more difficult for them.”
In the Schoitz Room, people gathered for performances of the Waterloo East High School Promo Choir, Bosnian dance performance group K.U.D. Kolo and the Waterloo Elementary Honor Choir. Members of Rueda Cedar Valley salsa danced on the Town Hall Stage and the Prairie Rose Middle Eastern Dance Troupe performed cultural dances.
The event was presented by Tyson Fresh/Prepared Meats.
