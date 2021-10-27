COVID-19's impact on students, teachers a focus for Cedar Falls school board candidate

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools’ efforts to address COVID-19 have increased burdens on teachers and made it harder to engage students, Lowell Stutzman believes.

“Teachers are being asked (to do) a lot due to COVID measures,” said the Board of Education candidate in the Nov. 2 election, like adjusting lunch and recess times at elementary schools to keep classrooms from mixing. “That puts a further burden on teachers having to deal with that.”

Meanwhile, he said, students most impacted by the pandemic are falling behind academically or having greater struggles paying attention in school.

“As a board member, I want to focus on the teachers and the students,” said Stutzman, 35. “I just want to be somebody who is involved and helpful.”

The product development engineer at John Deere is one of six people vying for three at-large seats on the board.

“I’m kind of running on a common sense, fiscally conservative platform,” said Stutzman. He has heard concerns from district residents about class sizes that are too large — “at least at the lower levels.”

If elected, he hopes to look at if there are “any efficiencies that can be gained in the general fund to kind of support teachers more.” He also questioned if any federal COVID-19 relief funds could be targeted to classroom needs.

Stutzman suggested his profession and education, including a master’s of business administration from the University of Iowa, “would be an asset to the board.” The impact education has had on his life, he noted, is “kind of the whole reason I got involved in this.” He also has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and a systems engineering certificate from the California Institute of Technology.

The district’s Center for Advanced Professional Studies – particularly its engineering and robotics strand – and the Project Lead the Way program resonate with the candidate. Stutzman would be an advocate for such programs on the board, which he believes “are precisely what’s needed to get kids engaged.”

He said it’s important that every student has access to “a real-world opportunity to learn. ... In this 21st century it’s really needed, augmentation to classroom learning is really needed for success.”

While Stutzman was generally “pretty impressed” with the district’s response to COVID-19 last year, he questions the system put in place this fall requiring masks in elementary schools when the county rate of spread for the virus is at least moderate and 3% or more of people in an individual building are absent. He called that “a very conservative estimate” since “for any other illness or disease the metric to report to the Black Hawk County Health Department is 10%.”

Additionally, he said, “The data would not lead me to believe a mask mandate is appropriate.” As a board member, “I would not push for a mask mandate and I would not push for a vaccine mandate.

“The vaccine is great and I think, barring some underlying health conditions, ... everybody should get the vaccine,” said Stutzman. “But that should be between you and your doctor.”

On the topic of inclusion and equity, he said, “My goal is that just every kid in the district feels welcomed and valued and that school is a positive experience for him or her.

“All of us can benefit from learning how to be more fair and equitable and empathetic,” he said. Still, “there can be a danger of misrepresenting history or rewriting history.” Stutzman acknowledged that is a “more extreme example,” and noted that he is “not aware of anything objectionable in our curriculum.”

The Kalona native and his wife, Danielle, have four daughters who are between 9 months and 6 years old.

