COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at two Waterloo schools
WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools is partnering with Black Hawk County Public Health and UnityPoint Health to vaccinate students and their families who have most recently become eligible for protection against COVID-19.

Students as young as 12 years old can attend one of two clinics being held at district schools Thursday and Aug. 19.

"We're trying to make it easier for families to do what they need to do or what they want to do," Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in announcing the clinics at Monday's Board of Education meeting. She emphasized that the vaccine is not required for students to be in school this fall.

The clinics will be held Thursday at West High School, 425 E. Ridgeway Ave., and Aug. 19 East High School, 214 High St. Both will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. District students and their parents can attend either clinic.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

