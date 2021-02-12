COVID-19 vaccinations underway for teachers, staff at Cedar Valley schools

"Waves were determined by those with a self-identified pre-existing medical condition followed by age, oldest to youngest," said Voss. "Those individuals identified in the first wave will be vaccinated on February 17 with the second dose coming on March 10. Wave two will begin on March 24 with the second dose being on March 17."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Total Hudson Schools employees come to 136 people, including non-teacher coaches. More than 71% of them want a vaccine, so each wave will have roughly 50 people.

"We have about 75% of teachers indicating a desire to be vaccinated, 75% of administrators, 85% of administrative assistants, 52% of paraprofessionals, and 100% of regular route bus drivers," said Voss.

In Dunkerton, Superintendent Tim Cronin said "about 65% of staff are opting to take the vaccine" through the county health department while another 5% received it elsewhere. Shots are being given in two groups.

After 30 staff get their first dose Thursday, they will return for a second one March 11. The second group of 35 get their first dose Feb. 25 and the second one March 17.