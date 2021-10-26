COVID-19, equity concerns fuel candidate's run for Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — With continuing concern over the transmission of COVID-19, T.W. Ingham is focused on the safety of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ students and staff.

“The biggest things that I’ve talked about with residents is really COVID right now,” said the 28-year-old finance manager at Bill Colwell Ford. He is one of six candidates running in the Nov. 2 election for three at-large seats on the Board of Education, which all district voters can cast ballots for.

Ingham said “making sure we protect ourselves from COVID” by wearing face masks, social distancing, and following other recommendations of scientists and doctors in schools is a high priority. Masking in schools, where not all students have yet had the opportunity to get a vaccine, has been a point of contention reflected in a state law banning mandated face coverings that a judge has ordered not to be enforced while a lawsuit goes forward.

Ingham said he “can definitely relate to” the feelings of those who want masks to be optional. However, after researching the topic, “I still feel it’s best to vaccinate first, that’s our best line of defense.” Until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “no longer require masks” due to rate of vaccination, he believes it’s important to keep wearing them.

“Most of the people that I’ve talked to have agreed with that viewpoint,” he noted.

Still, Ingham said Cedar Falls Schools “has done a great job with COVID” throughout the pandemic. He believes it was appropriate this fall when the administration, not the board, devised a policy to mandate masks at elementary schools only under certain conditions.

“I believe the Cedar Falls school board and the administration have done a good job with that overall,” he said, even though it diverges from his personal opinion. “I just want to continue that and make sure we’re doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

Regarding the currently unenforced law that bans school mask mandates, “I believe the state has overstepped their bounds,” he said. “I believe it should be up to local school districts, local communities.”

Ingham also saw “state government overreach in our community” through laws signed during the last session that make a tax credit more generous for donating to school tuition organizations, which fund scholarships at private schools, and a change in the charter school law that no longer requires them to be established through the local district while still providing state funding.

“I believe it’s our job, our duty to determine how to use those funds and it should be left to us,” he said.

Ingham began considering a run for the board after the racist social media posts of several district students were publicized by activists starting in January. He said students and staff should be “comfortable” in school regardless of their race, sex, gender orientation, and religious or non-religious affiliations, applauding the increased efforts of the district’s equity committee to provide inclusion resources for students.

“We need to do everything we can to make our students feel comfortable, and that’s a really big part of why I want to run for school board,” he said.

The Gladbrook native is married to wife Devin, who is an office specialist in the Cedar Falls Schools’ information technology department. He attended Marshalltown Community College and Colorado Technical University, earning an associate’s degree in business. He moved to Cedar Falls 2-1/2 years ago and completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa.

He has worked for the Hudson car dealer for 1-1/2 years and previously held positions in social work, juvenile corrections, and retail and customer service.

