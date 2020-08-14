COVID-19 causes regents universities, Wartburg, Hawkeye to stop requiring admissions testing

For those who aren’t able to take the test, though, regents chief academic officer Rachel Boon explained in a statement that “our universities are comfortable in making admissions decisions using all the other information in this upcoming cycle.”

Wartburg’s decision to use a test-optional admissions process is also part of an effort to remove barriers from students impacted by the coronavirus, according to a news release. The pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all in-person testing for the SAT and ACT last spring, when many of next fall’s starting college students may have been taking the exams for the first time. The college said it is unclear when the exam companies will be able to resume full testing capabilities.

At this point, the change is only aimed at students applying for the 2021-22 school year, said a college spokesperson.

“We have reviewed this possibility every year for several years, and we have decided that now is the time to implement it,” Edith Waldstein, Wartburg’s vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. “For those who do not submit test scores, we will ramp up our review of their applications, placing more weight on curriculum (college preparatory classes), grades, letters of recommendation and interviews by the admissions counselors.”