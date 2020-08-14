COVID-19 causes regents universities, Wartburg, Hawkeye to stop requiring admissions testing

CEDAR FALLS — Students who hope to attend the University of Northern Iowa or the state’s other two public universities a year from now won’t be required to take a college-entrance exam.
The Iowa Board of Regents announced Thursday it is waiving the submission of either an ACT or SAT score in the applications for students who will be entering UNI, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University for the 2021-22 academic year. The waiver was signed by board president Michael Richards under regents’ emergency powers related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His action follows similar moves by other Cedar Valley higher education institutions. That includes an announcement Monday by Wartburg College in Waverly and a decision this spring by Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
“In this unprecedented time, we want to ensure that all students have the best opportunity to pursue higher education,” Richards said in a news release. “We know that many students have had difficulty taking a standardized test due to cancellations. This action will eliminate a potential barrier.”
All of the institutions are still encouraging students to take one of the college-entrance exams if possible. Wartburg officials noted it will help students with placement into the appropriate level of some courses. Regents institutions are even offering on-campus ACT testing this month for Iowans graduating from high school in 2020 or 2021, which will apply only to their three universities.
For those who aren’t able to take the test, though, regents chief academic officer Rachel Boon explained in a statement that “our universities are comfortable in making admissions decisions using all the other information in this upcoming cycle.”
Wartburg’s decision to use a test-optional admissions process is also part of an effort to remove barriers from students impacted by the coronavirus, according to a news release. The pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all in-person testing for the SAT and ACT last spring, when many of next fall’s starting college students may have been taking the exams for the first time. The college said it is unclear when the exam companies will be able to resume full testing capabilities.
At this point, the change is only aimed at students applying for the 2021-22 school year, said a college spokesperson.
“We have reviewed this possibility every year for several years, and we have decided that now is the time to implement it,” Edith Waldstein, Wartburg’s vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. “For those who do not submit test scores, we will ramp up our review of their applications, placing more weight on curriculum (college preparatory classes), grades, letters of recommendation and interviews by the admissions counselors.”
Test scores will not be required for college-sponsored scholarships, either.
Hawkeye changed its process this spring after testing became very difficult for students. Until then the college required students to take either the ACT or the Accuplacer assessment as part of the admissions process. Accuplacer allows colleges to make accurate course placement decisions.
Mary Pat Moore, executive director of public relations and marketing, said Hawkeye is now accepting a cumulative high school grade point average of 2.8 or higher as well as previous college coursework in reading, math and writing instead of testing.
“So, basically, there are several ways Hawkeye no longer requires testing,” she said. Those with a lower GPA must complete developmental coursework or take the Accuplacer. ACT scores will still be accepted, as well.
Moore said the change to multiple measures for admission “completely relates” to limitations imposed by COVID-19 precautions, “but actually it was on our radar. We were looking at ways to be more open. We just expedited because of the COVID (situation).”
The change is in place for both semesters this academic year and fall 2021. At that point, the approach will be evaluated to see if students admitted to Hawkeye using those measures have been successful.
Shiloh the Great Pyrenees pup’s tale PHOTOS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.