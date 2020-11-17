COVID-19 cases still rising at Hawkeye Community College, weekly report shows

Hawkeye Community College logo.
COURTESY PHOTO
WATERLOO — COVID-19 cases reported by Hawkeye Community College students and staff have continued to rise.
For the week of Nov. 9-15, the college reported Tuesday that 44 people tested positive.
Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at
hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Of the total, 34 were students and 10 were employees. The dashboard notes that this is 0.93% of students on campus and 1.37% of staff.
For the previous week, Hawkeye reported 37 positive cases among students and employees, which was the highest weekly total. Numbers of cases at the college have grown weekly since early October.
Over all the weeks, 259 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 218 were students and 41 were employees.
Freedom Rocks in Northeast Iowa
111120bp-indee-freedom-rock-1
Stephanie Berns sings "God Bless America" on Wednesday during the dedication of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock in Independence.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111120bp-indee-freedom-rock-2
DeWayne Ossman plays "Taps" Wednesday during the dedication of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock in Independence.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111120kg-vets-rock-1
One side of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock depticts Harry Ervin Yarnell, an Independence native who served in the military for 51 years, and the USS Harry E. Yarnell (CG-17), a Leahy-class guided missile frigate commissioned by the Navy that served from 1963-93.
Kristin Guess
111120kg-vets-rock-2
Another side of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock shows Captain Daniel S. Lee, leader of the "Independence Guards" in the Civil War and later served as the first mayor of Independence and a representative in the Iowa State Legislature.
Kristin Guess
111120kg-vets-rock-3
Another side of the Buchanan County Freedom Rock shows the 1944 CASE SI Tractor with Hough loader – Army Airborne, which is on display with other military artifacts at the Heartland Acres Machine shed
Kristin Guess
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-1
Ray Sorensen paints a freedom rock for Readlyn's veterans.
Brandon Pollock
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-2
Ray Sorensen sketches in paint when creating one of his Freedom Rocks. This one honors Readlyn's veterans.
Brandon Pollock
062518bp-sorensen-ray-bubba-3
Ray Sorensen often mixes his own paint colors when painting Freedom Rocks.
Brandon Pollock
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-1
The Freedom Rock was cleaned of most of the spray paint by a city crew Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The vandalized rock was spray painted over Memorial Day weekend.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-2
The vandalized Freedom Rock was cleaned of most of the spray paint by a city crew Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-3
The Freedom Rock was cleaned of most of the spray paint by a city crew Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The vandalized rock was spray painted over Memorial Day weekend.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
053116mp-Freedom-Rock-clean-up-4
The Freedom Rock was cleaned of most of the spray paint by a city crew Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The vandalized rock was spray painted over Memorial Day weekend.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-1
Gen. Ronald Albrecht addresses the crowd for the Freedom Rock dedication at Veterans Park Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The rock, was painted by Greenfield artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, and features images of Waterloo's Five Sullivan Brothers killed during World War II, Vietnam War Medal of Honor winner Robert Hibbs of Cedar Falls and quad-amputee Afghanistan veteran Taylor Morris.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-2
The Cedar Falls post 49 AMVETS Honor Guard stands at attention during the Freedom Rock dedication at Veterans Park Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The rock, was painted by Greenfield artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, and features images of Waterloo's Five Sullivan Brothers killed during World War II, Vietnam War Medal of Honor winner Robert Hibbs of Cedar Falls and quad-amputee Afghanistan veteran Taylor Morris.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-3
Former Cedar Falls City Council member Sid Morris, right, waves as he is acknowledged for his efforts at the Freedom Rock dedication at Veterans Park Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The rock, was painted by Greenfield artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, and features images of Waterloo's Five Sullivan Brothers killed during World War II, Vietnam War Medal of Honor winner Robert Hibbs of Cedar Falls and quad-amputee Afghanistan veteran Taylor Morris.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
110915mp-Freedom-Rock-dedication-4
People gather to take photos of the Freedom Rock at Veterans Park Monday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
092415tsr-freedom-rock-02
Freedom Rock artist Ray Sorenson II continues work on the rock in Veterans Park Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
092415tsr-freedom-rock-03
Freedom Rock artist Ray Sorensen II grabs containers of paint from a wagon as he continues work on the rock Thursday at Veterans Park in Cedar Falls.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
092415tsr-freedom-rock-04
Freedom Rock artist Ray Sorenson II works on the Cedar Falls monument in this Sept. 24 photo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
092415tsr-freedom-rock-05
Freedom Rock artist Ray Sorenson II continues work on the rock in Veterans Park Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
092415tsr-freedom-rock-06
Freedom Rock artist Ray Sorenson II walks back towards the rock from his trailer in Veterans Park Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.