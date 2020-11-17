COVID-19 cases still rising at Hawkeye Community College, weekly report shows

WATERLOO — COVID-19 cases reported by Hawkeye Community College students and staff have continued to rise.

For the week of Nov. 9-15, the college reported Tuesday that 44 people tested positive.

Hawkeye posts weekly updates on those who self-report positive and presumed positive tests through an online dashboard at hawkeyecollege.edu/COVID-19.

Of the total, 34 were students and 10 were employees. The dashboard notes that this is 0.93% of students on campus and 1.37% of staff.

For the previous week, Hawkeye reported 37 positive cases among students and employees, which was the highest weekly total. Numbers of cases at the college have grown weekly since early October.

Over all the weeks, 259 students and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test. Of those, 218 were students and 41 were employees.

