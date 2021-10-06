COVID-19 brings out some differences in Cedar Falls school board candidates at forum

CEDAR FALLS — COVID-19 helped highlight some differences between Board of Education candidates during a Wednesday night forum.

The virtual event, hosted by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters, included a question for the five participating candidates on how Cedar Falls Community Schools should address the pandemic.

Six people, including two incumbents are running for three at-large seats on the board in the Nov. 2 election. One candidate, R.J. Meyer, was not available to participate in the forum.

"This is an enemy and adversary that we all must fight together," T.W. Ingham, the 28-year-old finance manager at Bill Colwell Ford said of COVID-19, calling it the "biggest crucial problem" the district faces. "I believe that starts with mandating vaccines for all our staff and students." In addition, he said those not yet able to get a vaccine or who can't adequately socially distance should wear masks.

Until those steps are taken, Ingham said "we will not be able to deal with" other concerns from staff retention to students' academic gaps.

The district is not requiring vaccinations and currently mandates masks at individual elementary schools based on the county's rate of spread for the virus and the percentage of people absent in a particular week.

Brenda Fite, 52, a software consultant, took issue with that approach. She noted that the board was "hamstrung" in its response to the pandemic this fall by a new state law until a judge put a temporary restraining order in place that stopped its enforcement.

Since then, "I'm deeply concerned with the path that has been set by the district," said Fite. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend masking for all people in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. "There needs to be some thoughtful response" about what's in the best interest of students, including those who are not yet eligible to get a vaccine.

"Preventing the spread of disease must be our priority," she said.

"I do wish we could not be stuck in this place," said current board member Jeff Orvis, a 61-year-old Waverly-Shell Rock High School teacher and instructional coach. "I understand the position the administration is in."

He applauded the district's willingness to look at the data and provide some flexibility in mask use. However, he added, "I would have supported a stronger mask mandate." Orvis noted that he uses one every day in school, "so I believe very strongly that we should be wearing masks."

Alan Heisterkamp, the other incumbent board member, pointed out the unpredictability of the pandemic. "It has required us to be certainly patient and graceful," said the 59-year-old director of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention. "Those in leadership have made some tough choices."

Heisterkamp said he does "tend to agree" with other candidates that "masks make a huge difference" to the spread of the disease.

Lowell Stutzman, 35, a product development engineer at John Deere, acknowledged that board policies give the administration decision-making power on the use of masks. Still, he pointed to where the data on COVID-19 cases is at now.

"The current case count for Black Hawk County has peaked and has been showing a downward trend for about two weeks," he said, calling the 3% absentee rate to require masks in certain situations "pretty conservative." In addition, he noted that the eligibility of those under 12 for vaccines is getting closer.

"As far as what I would support as a board member is that moving forward I think that we should strive to get back to normal," said Stutzman. "I would support the parents' choice to mask and vaccinate."

This story will be updated.

