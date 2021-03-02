COVID-19 aid, project savings help Hawkeye Community College's reserves grow

WATERLOO — Pandemic relief funds and savings for a renovation project helped Hawkeye Community College grow its reserves during the past year.

A financial audit discussed last week by the board of trustees shows the college’s unrestricted fund balance increased by $2.84 million to $8.74 million during the fiscal year ending June 30. Trustees received the audit and placed it on file.

The unrestricted fund represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability. The growth is a major contributor to the increase in Hawkeye’s net position, which grew by $2.73 million to $75.63 million. Net position includes assets and liabilities as well as deferred inflows and outflows of resources.

A portion of the unrestricted money comes from Hawkeye’s plant fund levy.

“We’re holding onto some dollars to help with the Grundy Hall remodel,” said Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance.

A contract is expected to be awarded by trustees later this month on that project. Total cost is estimated at $22.5 million, $15.5 million of it for construction. While the bulk of the funding will come from taxpayer-back general obligation bonds, the plant fund is expected to contribute $3.5 million.