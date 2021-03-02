 Skip to main content
COVID-19 aid, project savings help Hawkeye Community College's reserves grow
040715ho-Hawkeye-Horizontal-Logo-New

Hawkeye Community College logo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Pandemic relief funds and savings for a renovation project helped Hawkeye Community College grow its reserves during the past year.

A financial audit discussed last week by the board of trustees shows the college’s unrestricted fund balance increased by $2.84 million to $8.74 million during the fiscal year ending June 30. Trustees received the audit and placed it on file.

The unrestricted fund represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability. The growth is a major contributor to the increase in Hawkeye’s net position, which grew by $2.73 million to $75.63 million. Net position includes assets and liabilities as well as deferred inflows and outflows of resources.

A portion of the unrestricted money comes from Hawkeye’s plant fund levy.

“We’re holding onto some dollars to help with the Grundy Hall remodel,” said Dan Gillen, vice president of administration and finance.

A contract is expected to be awarded by trustees later this month on that project. Total cost is estimated at $22.5 million, $15.5 million of it for construction. While the bulk of the funding will come from taxpayer-back general obligation bonds, the plant fund is expected to contribute $3.5 million.

Gillen said reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act is the other major contributor to unrestricted fund growth. The aid was used to keep people employed as the need for services declined due to implementation of remote learning last spring. But some expenses still dropped as fewer classes limited adjunct instructor costs and some open positions went unfilled.

Hawkeye and other community colleges are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. Williams & Company of Spencer completed the college’s audit.

“We issued an unmodified opinion. That’s a clean opinion and that’s what we want to see,” Sherry Titterington of Williams & Company told the trustees during their meeting.

Auditors did find several significant deficiencies and an instance of non-compliance with the college’s financial statements and federal awards. “All the things that you had this year were related to the CARES Act money,” she said.

Those include immaterial amounts of income not properly recorded, five student refund amounts incorrectly calculated and three payroll amounts incorrectly allocated. Hawkeye’s response on all items was accepted by the auditors.

“I’m not surprised that we have findings this year,” Titterington said, due to the first-time funding stream. “Now that you’ve had time to get processes in place, I wouldn’t expect to find them next year.”

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

