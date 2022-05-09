Costs growing by 15% in Waterloo Schools' new nursing contract

WATERLOO — A two-year school nursing agreement with a nearly 15% first-year cost increase was approved Monday by the Board of Education.

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo's contract with Waterloo Community Schools will be $2.31 million for 2022-23, an increase of $296,845 compared to the current cost. That is 14.75% more than the district is paying now.

Marla Padget, executive director of student and at-risk services, told the board that – similar to the district – the health care system boosted its staff's wages.

"They gave them a 9.4% increase from what they had been making," she said. The growth in the contracts also accounts for an increase in staffing hours and inflation costs. For 2023-24, the contract amount rises to $2.43 million, a $122,970 increase.

Under the new contract, each of the district's schools continues to have a registered nurse. That started during the current year at its 19 schools serving students in preschool through 12th-grade. There are also 17 health assistants at the buildings.

Next fall will be the fourth year Waterloo Schools has had a contract with UnityPoint Health. Prior to that, it was through the Black Hawk County health department.

In other business, the board approved:

Average salary increases of 4% for non-bargaining administrative support and administrator groups. The district’s central office administrators – except for Superintendent Jane Lindaman – along with building and assistant principals are part of the administrators group. Administrative support includes positions such as confidential secretaries, food service managers, administrative assistants, behavior interventionists, and language interpreters as well as other positions with titles like manager, specialist, coordinator, and consultant.

Transferring the $19,377 endowment for the West High Trapshooting Club to the Cedar Valley Shotgunners after the school club reorganized to be an independent regional group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.