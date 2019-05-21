Higher education costs continue to rise in Iowa and across the country. Among those costs are the professors and academic staff who support campus programs? Use our database to find out who makes what in salary. The salary data for 2018 is the latest available.
You may search this Iowa public university data by name, school/agency, salary or multiple combinations of criteria.
(Some data may be truncated. Source: Iowa Legislature - State Employee Salary Book.)
