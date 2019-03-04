WATERLOO — A $213,700 contract to remove asbestos from the former Longfellow School was recently approved by the Board of Education.
Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement Inc. of Waterloo was the lowest of three bidders on the project. Other bids were for $231,000 and $311,140. The estimate on the project was $200,000.
“This is the next step in our process of getting the building down,” said board member Shanlee McNally. Both the school at 233 Edwards St. and an annex on the property are part of the project.
Asbestos, a hazardous material, was once used in various construction materials. It can be found in buildings from a certain era for uses such as insulation, floor tiles, piping and windows. Removal is required under Iowa law before demolishing a school.
Longfellow opened as an elementary school in 1940 and closed in 2008. The Waterloo Educational and Behavioral Center opened in the building the next fall and programs moved to Expo Alternative Learning Center a year later. The annex, built in 1959, was used as a preschool for several years after Longfellow closed.
Officials have said they hope to have the 79-year-old building torn down by the end of the school year. The district will have to seek bids on its demolition and approve a contractor after the asbestos is removed.
Michael Coughlin, chief financial officer, said a security fence is immediately being put up to help keep people out of the project area. Board member Lyle Schmitt has raised concerns about securing the site. Coughlin said the district can request that the fence stay up until demolition of the school is complete.
