Contract revisions set $16.4 million construction cost for Denver's new secondary school

DENVER — Denver Community Schools is ready to construct a new secondary building after trimming costs this week.
The Board of Education on Monday approved the reductions during a special meeting. The total contract with Larson Construction is now $16.44 million.
“The board approved in this batch about $320,000 worth of value engineering for the project,” said Superintendent Brad Laures. District administrators are also reviewing a number of other expenses like the furniture and contingency budgets.
He noted that the board needed to look at “what we could either eliminate or put on hold for the time being” with the 75,500-square-foot two-story middle and high school. It will be built south and west of the Cyclone Center, an arts and athletics facility that opened in 2017 at 800 Longview St.
“It came in over what the estimate was, so the board needed to make some decisions on how to proceed,” Laures explained. “Our estimate was $15.7 million and we were about $600,000 over that.” The board approved a $16.22 million contract with the Independence builder in February.
Officials initially discussed delaying construction of a wrestling room, an additional cost of about $530,000. However, he said, “there was a lot of support from the wrestling community to keep that, but to do some fundraising.” Additionally, “the board thought it was really important to keep the complete footprint.”
In the end, “we didn’t eliminate any space or a wing or anything like that,” said Laures. Wrestling supporters will need to raise a still-undetermined portion of the room’s construction cost. “That group is starting to organize and would be very appreciative of any support to reach their goal.”
Project expenses have been an issue since proposals were received from builders. Bids included alternates that could be deducted if the cost was too high.
“The cost of building materials are skyrocketing right now,” said Laures. “We just caught the beginning of it.” As a result, officials believed rebidding the project would not get them a better price.
Larson, one of two companies that submitted proposals, had a base bid of $16.38 million. The other bid came in at $16.6 million. The board chose not to accept most of the alternates to get down to $16.22 million.
Monday’s approval eliminated other expenses without affecting the building’s planned size.
“Probably the big thing is a circle driveway that was going to be put in front,” said Laures, which would have been on the north side of the new building. Instead, that will be planned as a grassy area. The drive can be added back during the project or at a later point if the funding is found.
There’s already a circle drive on what will be the northeast side of the building associated with the Cyclone Center. A bus and staff entrance on the southwest side of the new building is still planned.
Laures said other cost reductions focused on using “different materials that can accomplish the same thing.” Among the changes are switching from copper to aluminum for some of the electrical items and reducing the number of spare fixtures. “Things like that people really probably won’t notice.”
“This is a very important project for our district,” he said, that will put it in a position to deal with future growth. “The district leadership, including the administration and the board, want to do it right.”
Voters approved a $7.75 million bond issue last year to help fund construction. It will be repaid by extending an existing property tax levy for another six years to 2042.
District proceeds from the 1% state sales tax for schools and physical plant and equipment levy totaling $7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, are other funding sources. Denver Schools is also using another $2.1 million in cash from the two funds that had been built up when planning started.