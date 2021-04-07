Contract revisions set $16.4 million construction cost for Denver's new secondary school

In the end, “we didn’t eliminate any space or a wing or anything like that,” said Laures. Wrestling supporters will need to raise a still-undetermined portion of the room’s construction cost. “That group is starting to organize and would be very appreciative of any support to reach their goal.”

Project expenses have been an issue since proposals were received from builders. Bids included alternates that could be deducted if the cost was too high.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The cost of building materials are skyrocketing right now,” said Laures. “We just caught the beginning of it.” As a result, officials believed rebidding the project would not get them a better price.

Larson, one of two companies that submitted proposals, had a base bid of $16.38 million. The other bid came in at $16.6 million. The board chose not to accept most of the alternates to get down to $16.22 million.

Monday’s approval eliminated other expenses without affecting the building’s planned size.

“Probably the big thing is a circle driveway that was going to be put in front,” said Laures, which would have been on the north side of the new building. Instead, that will be planned as a grassy area. The drive can be added back during the project or at a later point if the funding is found.