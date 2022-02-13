Contract for new superintendent to be approved by Waterloo school board

WATERLOO — A contract for the new Waterloo Community Schools’ superintendent will be approved Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center. 1516 Washington St.

Officials announced Jan. 31 that Jared Smith had accepted the offer to become Waterloo Schools’ next superintendent. He was chosen four days earlier by the board following a closed session after a day of interviews with four finalist.

Smith, 39, grew up in Waterloo and was formerly an assistant principal at East High School. He has led the South Tama County Community Schools since 2018 and worked in school administrator roles for a decade before that.

Details of the contract were not included in board documents and are expected to be revealed at the meeting. Early in the process of looking for a new superintendent, search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services recommended the position should have an annual salary of $205,000-$225,000, depending on experience.

Smith’s contract will be effective July 1, when Superintendent Jane Lindaman retires.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

Memorandums of understanding with SuccessLink for school-based mental health services and coordination of Success Street services during 2022-23. Waterloo Schools would pay a maximum cost of $420,000 for the mental health services and $68,000 for Success Street coordination.

A contract between East High School and SciPlay Games, a developer of digital games on mobile and web platforms, to promote the Trojans eSports team. In addition, the board will accept a $17,000 sponsorship grant for the team from the company.

