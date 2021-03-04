Construction on Dike, New Hartford school campuses to begin late March

DIKE — Construction on a series of projects in the Dike-New Hartford Community School District is set to begin in late March.

The projects, which will improve facilities and add space at both the Dike and New Hartford campuses, come as the result of a bond issue referendum approved last spring. The construction process will take about 18 months to complete.

In New Hartford, district officials expect there to be little impact on parking and traffic flow. However, they say parents and community members should be aware that construction vehicles will be turning onto school district property to the north of the building, which will affect drivers traveling on Broadway Street and Utica Avenue. Motorists taking this route should be prepared to reduce their speed.

Parking and traffic flow will be significantly impacted at the Dike campus. Officials say parents should allow for more time to walk to the pickup and drop-off zones and ask them to remain respectful of homeowners’ properties they park in front of. The district also strongly encourages using sidewalks when walking up to the campus.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community in allowing us to move forward on these important construction projects,” Superintendent Justin Stockdale said in a news release.