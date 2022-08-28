Concerns voiced over future of former preschool

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Negotiations are underway for the former Elk Run Preschool that will decide its future use.

The Board of Education approved the negotiation process for the potential sale of the property in a 5-1 vote recently. Stacie Mills was the lone dissenter.

Mills said she voted against the item after a community member voiced her concerns about the potential sale to one of the proposed buyers – Tyson Foods. Both Tyson and the city of Elk Run Heights showed interest in the property at 316 McCoy Road in July during a Waterloo Community Schools’ facilities meeting.

Tyson is proposing to use the building as a preschool for employees of the company, which has a meatpacking plant three miles away in Waterloo. Elk Run Heights Mayor Lisa Smock said the city would use the land for housing.

The action taken by the board Monday didn’t result in the sale of the land or property to any buyers. Rather, it was a “procedural” step to begin negotiations with interested parties, according to Michael Coughlin, board treasurer and the district’s chief financial officer. He said no offers have been made.

Laura Benson of Evansdale spoke against selling the property to Tyson.

She noted residents pay taxes to the district, “and you’re taking things away from us. We want to see you replace that building just like you did for Jewett, Poyner and Bunger.” Jewett was actually replaced by Poyner Elementary School, and Bunger Middle School is still in use.

The Elk Run building is being replaced by a new 12-classroom preschool wing at Lowell Elementary School that students will begin attending Monday.

Benson also said she’s concerned for small communities near Waterloo such as Raymond, Gilbertville, Elk Run Heights and Evansdale because of a lack of schools in those areas. She noted Elk Run Heights and Evansdale no longer have a preschool or a Head Start program.

“If our kids are being shipped into Waterloo … that excommunicates a lot of parents from their school activities,” Benson said. “Driving into Waterloo is a hindrance, and if you don’t have transportation, what do you do?”

She noted she isn’t against Tyson’s proposal, but said creating a preschool is “something our school district should be doing.”

With Benson’s comments, board member Mills’ interest was piqued and she wanted more information.

“I didn’t know some of the things that had been brought up with the community member,” Mills said. “There wasn’t time for me to ask questions and (voting no) was my only recourse to pump the brakes.”

Mills said she is going to look at Poyner Elementary and gather more information.

There is no formal offer on the table and no dollar amount has been discussed. The city of Elk Run Heights has asked Waterloo Schools to transfer ownership to it, which is possible because both are entities that levy local property taxes, Coughlin said.

Elk Run Heights also voiced a preference that the district demolish the building before giving it to the city, due to the cost of demolition and asbestos abatement.

Superintendent Jared Smith was appointed to be the agent to talk to interested parties. The discussions will take place in closed session so offers will not be made public – similar to putting offers on a house, Coughlin said. Once Smith makes his decision, it will go to the full board, which will make the final decision in an open session.

Coughlin said there are no deadlines for the sale process, so other interested parties could join negotiations at any time.

“The board is not bound to the highest bidder – it’s for best use,” Coughlin said. Rather, it’s based on “what the party wants to do with the facility and (the committee would) determine from that what they would recommend to the full board.”

The first public hearing to gather input on how people view the sale and disposal occurred in April. Community members have the option of making public comments at every board meeting, Coughlin noted, and people can express their feelings on any issue.