WATERLOO — Voters will be seeing school elections on the ballot Nov. 5 along with candidates for city offices.
It’s the first time Board of Education candidates will be elected in November after a change in state law, and a number of Northeast Iowa school districts have competitive races. Some will also have other measures on the ballot, mostly seeking approval of revenue purpose statements related to spending 1% sales tax proceeds.
Voters will have a choice between candidates in the Jesup, Janesville and Aplington-Parkersburg school districts among others across the region. The Courier asked candidates from those districts why they decided to run this year.
Jesup
There are five people vying for four open seats on the seven-member Jesup Board of Education, none of whom are incumbents. They include Nate Clayberg, Andrea Covington, Nick Donlea, Rich Glaspie and James Masteller.
Clayberg, 45, previously served on the board from 2011 to 2015 and is self-employed as an economic development consultant with Need10 Solutions & Media.
“In this term, I am excited to see a CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) program coming to Jesup with support of other districts in the region,” he said, adding “I am very passionate about career exploration.” His goal is that each graduate have a plan in place for what they’ll do after high school.
Clayberg outlined his vision that the school district “continues to see steady growth to maintain a solid revenue budget” that will provide quality education to students. “But I would love to have Jesup known for putting quality students into the real world with real experiences that will help them be successful beyond high school,” he said.
Covington, 40, manager of collections and receivables at MercyOne Northeast Iowa in Waterloo, expressed pride in the school system and wants “to work to make it even stronger for the future.”
“Our children are at an age where we are very engaged in school activities as a family, and that provides me with many insights into the needs and concerns of local parents,” she said. “Through my work, I’ve developed skills that can be put to good use on the school board, and I am eager to contribute in this way.
“As someone who looks for opportunities to grow and learn, I’m committed to investing the time and energy needed to be an effective board member,” said Covington.
Donlea, 57, is an engineered wood products and mill-work specialist for Building Products Inc. in Evansdale. “I want to be involved in making sure we are being financially sound but, at the same time, keeping the students, our teachers, and our support staff’s best interests as the priority,” he said.
He expressed concern about changes in state law limiting public employee collective bargaining rights and criticized administrators for how they’ve negotiated since. “This process has been undercut by removing most bargaining rights,” said Donlea.
“An increasing issue” of student mental health needs was another concern. “I want to make sure that our counselors have the resources they need to help all of our students be successful.”
Glaspie, 47, is a locomotive electrician with the Iowa Northern Railway in Waterloo. Prior to the railroad, he was a field supervisor for Direct TV and served in the U.S. Army. Glaspie decided to run after some classmates told him he would be a good voice on the board.
“I’ve seen some really good things happening, I’d like to see them continue happening,” he said, such as enrollment growth. “We have to remember the root of why we’re there, it’s the kids.” Noting his two daughters at the high school, he added, “obviously I have a vested interest.”
Masteller, 29, is the city of Jesup’s water superintendent and an assistant chief with its fire department. He also assists the Jesup Ambulance Service when needed.
He expressed pride in the community and said “my opinion is that a lot of our growth is courtesy of our great schools.” Masteller added, “I am very active in our community and feel I could take my passion for Jesup and continue to keep our school working in a strong direction. Being on the school board will allow me to help our community as a whole.”
Janesville
Four candidates are running for three seats on the five-member Janesville Board of Education, including all three incumbents. Current board members in the race include Jodi Durnil, Teresa Gergen and Barbara Reid. Challenger Amy Oltmann is also running.
Durnil, 55, is finishing her first term on the board and works at Gierke Robinson in Waterloo.
“Last year we passed a (general obligation) bond and are now in the midst of a school expansion, which is very exciting for our growing community,” she said. “Our community is continually growing and I want to be a part of the board to help keep the school in good standing and continue its excellent educational opportunities.”
Gergen, 49, is finishing her first term on the board and works for MercyOne in Waterloo.
“As I saw the school flourish, I wanted to become a member of the school board to help the continued growth of the school,” she said. “We have now passed a bond to add much needed classrooms, a larger band room, and a regulation-sized gymnasium, and many updates to our school. I wish to continue as a board member to help guide the Janesville school system into a brighter future.”
Reid, 64, has been on the board since 2003 and is a secretary at the University of Northern Iowa in the chemistry and biochemistry department.
Citing the growing community, she noted the school “is currently in the middle of an exciting building project, adding much-needed classrooms and a gymnasium. It is my hope as a member of the Board of Education to continue the excellent educational opportunities our district offers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Oltmann, 40, works at Principal Financial Group in Cedar Falls.
“The time is right for me to run for school board,” she said. “I feel that I can successfully partner with the rest of the board to review, set and abide by policies to give all of our students and staff the best opportunity to thrive in the Janesville district. I hope to represent a rural and younger family demographic that I don’t feel has strong representation currently.”
Aplington-Parkersburg
Two incumbents and two newcomers are in the race for three seats on the Aplington-Parkersburg Board of Education. Candidates Amy Truax and David Schneiderman, who did not respond to requests for information, are currently on the board. Nate Steege and Deb Grandon are also running.
Truax, 48, finishing her first term on the board, is a software engineer with Principal Financial Group in Cedar Falls. She cited the recent change in superintendent as a reason for seeking another four years.
“In the spring, we went into a superintendent sharing agreement with Grundy Center (Community Schools),” she said. “I would like to continue on that journey with the shared superintendent – helping our administrators, our teachers through the process, trying to navigate that journey right now.” Truax would like to see the district’s schools “thrive and succeed,” she said, calling them “the most prominent” parts of their communities.
Steege, 43, is a sales manager for Denso International in Waterloo who also officiates at high school football and basketball games.
“I’m running for school board because I am excited to be a part of a district where the community is supportive and cares about the success of our students,” he said. “I look forward to working with the current board members, the staff and the community on building a strong educational foundation and successful extracurricular activities that allow our students to enjoy their education journey while preparing them for life.”
Grandon, 62, took early retirement this spring from the district after 26 years as the elementary and middle school secretary in Aplington.
“I am running for school board because I am interested in the kids and staff,” she said. Someone Grandon used to work with proposed she run “and the staff got behind me. I feel I can help the rest of the board understand the in’s and out’s of what happens on a daily basis” at the schools.
Ballot measures
At least eight Northeast Iowa school districts will have revenue purpose statements on their ballots, which require a simple majority for passage. They include the North Tama, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Wapsie Valley, Aplington-Parkersburg, Oelwein and Charles City districts.
The measures are being placed before voters after the Legislature extended the collection of 1% sales taxes for schools another 20 years, to the end of 2049. Districts developing plans to bond against the proceeds that would be collected after 2029 must get voter approval for the potential uses. Approval of the statements will not raise taxes in any school districts.
“This is really our first opportunity to do it since the extension,” said David Hill, superintendent of the North Tama and Gladbrook-Reinbeck community schools, which will both vote on a revenue statement. He noted that both districts are trying to be prepared for any projects, and acknowledged there are some possibilities on the horizon.
In Gladbrook-Reinbeck, the board has some general plans that could use the funds. “One of those may be the demolition or the partial demolition of the building in Gladbrook,” he said.
A portion of the former school is currently being used as a city-operated fitness center. Hill said the district is committed to demolishing whatever part of the building doesn’t have a reuse to avoid leaving “a school that’s going to deteriorate over time.”
Handicapped facilities are another need at the secondary building. “An elevator is a major expensive project,” said Hill. “I am really pushing that as a priority. We hope to move forward with that as well as the demolition of the building soon after we know the outcome of the vote.”
In North Tama, Hill said district facilities may get overcrowded after programs in preschool and early childhood education were added during recent years. “But some remodeling could be done,” he noted, to make more space for programs. Nothing is certain yet, “we just want to get that formality taken care of.”
Dike-New Hartford’s plans are more certain. “The only reason we’re asking right now is because we have some pressing needs that we have to act on,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale.
A committee is working on a $17.5 million master facilities plan that could use up to $8.5 million in sales tax funds. Going forward would require voter approval of property tax-backed bonds to provide the rest of the funds, possibly this spring. Among improvements and remodeling at both campuses in the district, the plan would also include additions of classrooms and a new field house on the Dike campus.
“I just want to be very careful that the voting public sees that there’s equity in this plan,” said Stockdale.
Superintendent Brad Laures said in Denver “we are studying our facilities right now” and looking at the possibility of building a new secondary school as an addition on the recently constructed athletic and performing arts complex. Similar to Dike-New Hartford, such a project would be paid for with both sales tax-backed and property tax-backed bonds.
To raise property taxes would require passage of a voter referendum. The district “could possibly be looking at a vote next March, if that’s the direction that committee decides to go,” said Laures.
A different sort of measure will be on the ballot in the Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District. Voters will get to weigh in on a physical plant and equipment levy referendum. If it passes, the PPEL would rise from 63 cents to $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable value on July 1.
Based on 2019 tax rates, Superintendent Fred Matlage said the levy would generate “approximately $498,000 for the district” annually. A portion of that amount, up to 10%, can be assessed through an income surtax instead during any given year. He noted that balances the impact on those who do and don’t own property “so everyone has some skin in the game.”
The funds can be used for a variety of building maintenance needs along with purchases from buses to computers. “We want to keep all of our buildings in good repair,” said Matlage, “because it’s funded by the taxpayers and I take that responsibility very seriously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.