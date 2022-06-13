Compensation adjustments for superintendent come before Cedar Falls school board Monday

Local and state leaders broke ground Thursday on a $44 million expansion of UNI's Applied Engineering Building, formerly known as the Industrial Technology Center.
The Cedar Falls Community Schools’ board held a closed-session evaluation to discuss Superintendent Andy Pattee’s performance May 23.
In October, the board extended Pattee’s contract for three years and approved a $210,000 salary, part of a 5.73% increase in overall compensation. The higher salary was an increase of $8,222, or just over 4%.
Collective bargaining agreements, effective July 1, already have been reached with various district unions.
The list includes a three-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, representing 49 district food service employees; a two-year agreement with Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238, representing 51 skilled trades, grounds and custodial staff; a two-year Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals contract, including 221 paraeducators as well as building secretarial and clerical staff; and a one-year contract with the Cedar Falls Education Association for its 467 full-time equivalent teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and instructional coaches.
Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr dissented.
In other business Monday, the board will consider approving two agreements.
One is with the Iowa State University to provide student teachers with “clinical learning experiences.” The university will compensate teachers who satisfactorily assists a student teacher.
It is effective for two years beginning Aug. 1.
The other agreement is a memorandum of understanding between Cedar Falls High School and Pathways Behavioral Services. Pathways will evaluate and treat the students with substance use disorders who are referred by the school.
It will be effective by July 1 as part of a grant opportunity.
SBall WW vs. CF 6
Waterloo West junior Cecelia Dehl makes a throw to first base against Cedar Falls on Thursday at West.
