WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education and administration got a little heat Monday as four members of the community took to the podium during the public comment portion of the meeting.

One touched on the process for the evaluation and termination of employees while the other three discussed the achievement gap between different groups of students.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a settlement agreement with an unnamed Waterloo Community Schools’ employee and postponed a vote on the termination of an administrator. The room was filled with about 30 people.

Several board members said they appreciated seeing what they described as the most well-attended meeting in a long time. At least a few of the attendees shared similar feelings to those who spoke but remained silent.

“It appears that we have reached a time in our society when popularity and Facebook likes hold more weight in assessing one’s performance than the actual product and the output,” said resident Sharina Sallis. “We’d rather give a chance to individuals who lack knowledge, skills and abilities to implement task – all based on the color of their skin or lack thereof. We provide no consistent practice and procedures with managing our employees, let alone an employee of color. We interview and award positions to individuals who we hold fondly in our hearts.”

She further accused the board of allowing district leadership to skirt the law and alleged an employee had been terminated without going through the proper process.

Superintendent Jared Smith told The Courier after the meeting: “I appreciate the comments that were shared tonight. I feel good that we are following all appropriate protocols and procedures for evaluation of employees.”

Anthony Spurgetis, chief officer of human resources and equity, deferred to the district’s legal counsel on whether details of the settlement agreement could be released. He had not provided an update on counsel’s response by press time.

The board convened in closed session to discuss the agreement prior to the vote. It did not take action on the superintendent’s recommendation to terminate a non-probationary administrator’s contract. The unnamed administrator had requested a closed session but was unable to attend the meeting, requiring a rescheduling within the next week.

Amidst public concerns about the academic achievement gap, board members also praised the role the 1619 Freedom School plays in the community while discussing a memorandum of understanding with the after-school program that the board later approved. The institution helps kids who struggle with reading – one example of ways the district is working to address the gap.

The memorandum establishes procedures to offer homework assistance, hands-on activities, and educational programming to students and families after school.

The school in its first year saw significant growth for kids who were originally “non-proficient,” said Sheritta Stokes, co-director. But what caused the room to break out in applause was a comment about “quite a few students who actually made enough growth to hit proficiency.”

“The achievement gap is a big issue and we’d like to be a part of helping to close that,” she said.

Resident LaTanya Graves was among those concerned about the increasing gap and plans to meet the needs of all students, wanting to make sure specifically that those who don’t have good grades aren’t prohibited from enrolling at the Waterloo Career Center.

“You can’t look at that child and throw them away. You still have to have passion and empathy in your heart to teach these children no matter what they do,” she said.

Resident Felicia Smith-Nalls advocated for taking advantage of available resources to address equity matters. And another resident, Deb Berry, piggybacked on Graves’ comments about needing to be more empathetic and address any “disconnect” with students.

“I just want to ask that this school board really take a hard look at what the needs truly are in terms of the children,” she said.

After the meeting, Smith emphasized that the achievement gap is “not new to us.”

“We’re going to continue to address the achievement gap,” he said. “In fact, I had a good discussion with community members last week. They brought forth some good ideas that can be implemented.”

Achievement can be compared between groups based on socioeconomic status, race, gender, to name a few.

In other business, the board:

Postponed its hearing on the proposed $208.07 million budget due to a Courier publishing error of the public notice. The hearing is now set for April 24.

Approved the resignation of Sandra Schmitz, director of special education services, effective June 30.

Accepted Central Middle School remodeling and Waterloo Career Center expansion change orders totaling $9,333 and $97,142, respectively. The total cost of the projects is now $28.98 million.

