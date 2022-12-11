Community leaders announce scholarships honoring two women

WATERLOO — Scholarships paying homage to two local women are soon to be up for grabs for Waterloo students.

Joy Briscoe, the founder and executive director of SHIPHT, unveiled the new $2,000 scholarships at the City Council meeting last week. They are being provided in collaboration with Rodney Anderson, of All-In Grocers, and the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The first scholarship is named after Willie Mae Wright, and it will go toward students of color who want to be entrepreneurs.

“She has a spirit of innovation and forward thinking in the community and we had to do something to honor her,” Briscoe said.

Wright was the first Black woman and second Black person to serve on the council in the 1980s. She held the position for a decade.

In 2013, she was recognized as one of The Courier’s Eight Under 80 honorees. According to story about the award, she had also served as the president of the Waterloo Women’s Civic Club and Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center board; secretary of the Black Hawk County NAACP and executive board member; member of the East High and Central High advisory boards; member of the Longfellow Elementary PTA; and honorary auxiliary member of the Sunrise Boy Scouts and den mother.

She was also a board member of Up Downtowners, Adults Inc., the Black Hawk-Bremer League of Women Voters, Operation Threshold and Silos and Smokestacks. She also taught Sunday school and was an education director at Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Apart from the scholarship, Wright will have a community center named after her at the future All-In Grocers on Franklin Street.

The second scholarship is named after Wanda Martinez, a “longtime advocate of education,” Briscoe said. The scholarship is intended for students pursuing post-secondary education, or someone earning a certification.

“Education is important, our young people are important,” Martinez said at the city council meeting. “Stand by our kids even when they fall — they can’t get up without our help.”

In a Facebook post, Vikki Brown, the chairwoman of Black Hawk County Democrats said the scholarships are an example of how public-private partnerships can work to create more opportunities for young people.

“Honoring two well deserved matriarchs in our community who have paved the way with their time, talent and treasure,” Brown said. “We are giving them their flowers now.”

Briscoe said she is intentional about creating equity and access for students. She said as a small business owner she thought about the troubles and difficulties in getting funding to launch her business and keep products on the shelves.

“I think it’s gonna be a game changer,” she said. “As much as possible we need to provide support and make it happen. It’ll be a game change for … what the community can do.”

Briscoe said she’s not sure about the timeline for the scholarship yet, but there will be an application ready in early 2023 on the Waterloo Community Foundation’s website.

She’s also hoping this will become a yearly award.

