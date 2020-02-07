Community Foundation seeks scholarship applications

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation is now accepting applications from area high school seniors for three scholarships:

Quest Scholarship — A $1,000 award to a student at East, West or Expo pursuing a career in field of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). A minimum of 16 hours of volunteer service during the student’s senior year is a requirement.

Todd Brekke Memorial Scholarship — A $1,000 award to a student at West or Expo pursuing a career in the arts (computer graphics, painting, design, etc.) or skilled trade area such as auto repair/mechanics, welding or carpentry. The donors are particularly interested in “those students who are not going to be winning thousands of dollars in scholarships and someone who is quietly but diligently pursuing his/her passion.” The donor’s intent is to award this scholarship to a student who has similar talents that Todd Brekke (West ’90) possessed.