Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s 2023 scholarship application now open

WATERLOO – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s 2023 scholarship application process is now open, and students may apply for scholarships available through CFNEIA at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2023 scholarships is 8 p.m. March 8.

CFNEIA will host a Scholarships 101 webinar Jan. 31 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Students seeking scholarships as well as parents, school personnel or others interested in learning more about the 2023 scholarships process are encouraged to attend. Learn more and RSVP at www.cfneia.org/scholarships101 to obtain the virtual meeting link.

CFNEIA awarded $635,781 in scholarships to high school, college and adult students in 2022. A total of 277 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities and the average amount awarded was $2,295.

Students interested in applying for 2023 scholarships should visit the CFNEIA website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once scholarship eligibility is determined, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.

All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available to answer commonly asked questions any students may have. Scholarships are awarded based on various factors, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, the pursuit of certain fields or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.

For more information about scholarship opportunities, please contact Amy Wiles, director of scholarship impact at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1359 or awiles@cfneia.org.

More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org.

