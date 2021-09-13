Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa partners with 1619 Freedom School

WATERLOO — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is partnering with the recently announced 1619 Freedom School, serving as its fiscal sponsor and helping to fund the initiative.
The foundation was an early supporter, providing a $10,000 grant from its Racial Equity Fund to the project.
The 1619 Freedom School was launched by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones with a team of Waterloo educators and community leaders to provide a free, community-based after-school literacy program. Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine investigative reporter, grew up in Waterloo and graduated from West High School.
"We are honored and excited to partner with the 1619 Freedom School,” Kaye Englin, CFNEIA president and chief executive officer said in a news release. "The school delivers a much-needed program to bridge the literacy gap and provides a path that increases opportunities for success for all students in the Waterloo School District. Equity in education is essential to strengthening our communities and aligns with the foundation's values and our commitment to racial equity across our region."
The freedom school program will work with Waterloo Community Schools to identify students most in need of literacy support. In its inaugural year, it will serve fourth- and fifth-graders at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence and low-income students from other schools across the district.
The program will be housed in the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Waterloo and already has plans to open a second location in the community center at All-In Grocers, a Black-owned store set to open in 2022. Parents interested in enrolling their children should contact organizers through the website 1619FreedomSchool.org.
Financial support of the 1619 Freedom School will be directed through CFNEIA, meaning all gifts are tax-deductible. They can be made at the program's website or through the foundation directly at fund.cfneia.org/1619freedomschool. Gifts of cash/check and stock are also accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the 1619 Freedom School Fund.
CFNEIA’s grant to the 1619 Freedom school was directed through the organization’s Racial Equity Fund, established in June 2020. It is a funding resource for projects moving communities toward racial equity.
Grants from the fund support nonprofits addressing racial justice issues and serving diverse groups of people, programs engaging members of the community in advocacy and promoting racial equity, education and training to help create more inclusive communities, and initiatives that explore solutions to ending racism.
Inquiries about the 1619 Freedom School partnership or giving questions may be directed to Englin, at (319) 243-1350 or kenglin@cfneia.org.