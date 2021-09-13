Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa partners with 1619 Freedom School

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program will be housed in the historic Masonic Temple in downtown Waterloo and already has plans to open a second location in the community center at All-In Grocers, a Black-owned store set to open in 2022. Parents interested in enrolling their children should contact organizers through the website 1619FreedomSchool.org.

Financial support of the 1619 Freedom School will be directed through CFNEIA, meaning all gifts are tax-deductible. They can be made at the program's website or through the foundation directly at fund.cfneia.org/1619freedomschool. Gifts of cash/check and stock are also accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the 1619 Freedom School Fund.

CFNEIA’s grant to the 1619 Freedom school was directed through the organization’s Racial Equity Fund, established in June 2020. It is a funding resource for projects moving communities toward racial equity.

Grants from the fund support nonprofits addressing racial justice issues and serving diverse groups of people, programs engaging members of the community in advocacy and promoting racial equity, education and training to help create more inclusive communities, and initiatives that explore solutions to ending racism.