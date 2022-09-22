Committee seeks change for Waterloo dress code

WATERLOO — After one committee meeting, changes to Waterloo Community Schools’ dress code seem imminent.

A group of about 30 students, school staff, parents and community members discussed the issue Tuesday. The overwhelming consensus: Change is needed.

Superintendent Jared Smith said as soon as he was hired earlier this year, he received dozens of emails and calls asking what he would do about the dress code. Earlier this month, he sent out a survey to students, parents, staff, administrators and community members to collect thoughts. The survey had about 4,500 respondents.

“I don’t want it to be a top-down decision,” Smith said. “I don’t have an agenda to push. … My agenda is to listen to the community.”

Almost 88% of survey takers said they were in favor of changing the dress code policy.

On a scale of one to 10, one being the least satisfied and 10 being very satisfied, 43.2% of respondents rated the current dress code as a one. As the scale went up, the number satisfied with the dress code went down. Almost 6% of people rated their satisfaction as a 10.

From this, the Board of Education created a small committee.

Board officials reached out to all middle and high schools, asking who would be a good spokesperson for their building. They contacted high school principals for recommendations on which students should be involved. Parents and community members were chosen. People who had voiced their opinions to Smith or the board were also included.

A total of about 50 people were invited to participate.

As for the survey, 52.4% of respondents were parents or guardians, 31.5% were students, 14.5% were employees and the rest were community members. Almost 42% aligned closely with the high school, 35.1% with the elementary schools and 21.2% with the middle schools.

Beth Strike, the director of creative services and communications for Central Rivers Area Education Agency, led the meeting as an outside voice.

Strike said she wanted the process to be “unique and customized to Waterloo.” She went around the room and asked each of the participants what they hoped a dress code would look like.

The common themes were consistency, clarity and the elimination of hostility.

Everyone agreed some schools enforced the dress code more than others — which makes it confusing for everyone. The enforcement also leads to less instructional time, teachers and students said.

Some parents said they could feel the effect at home.

“I feel like our kids are thrown into a building and they’re told you’re gonna wear that, you’re gonna go here, you’re gonna walk here, and by the time they get home they’re tired,” one mother said.

Participants were divided into groups. After discussing what topics they wanted to address, the groups looked at five other school districts’ dress codes: Cedar Rapids, Mason City, College Community, Council Bluffs and Cedar Falls.

The results of that discussion will be tallied at the next meeting Oct. 4. In that meeting, Smith and Strike said, they hope to come up with a recommendation that can be sent to the school board. Smith said that proposal would then go to the board in November.

“If there’s changes, those would start second semester,” Smith said. “Then we’d bring this group back and see how things are going.”