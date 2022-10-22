Columbus seeks Athletic Hall of Fame nominees

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATERLOO — Columbus Catholic High School is seeking alumni nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Each year, Columbus honors individuals and teams that have impacted Sailor athletics. Induction into the Hall of Fame is merited by excellence in athletics, coaching, or support of Sailor athletics.

In addition to excellence in their field, nominees should exemplify the four pillars of the Cedar Valley Catholic Schools: Faith, discipline, knowledge and service. Nomination categories include one team sport, one female and one male athlete, and one coach. Nominees for the male and female athlete awards must have graduated from Columbus prior to 2017. Nominations are welcome from the public for alumni Sailors who are deserving of this award.

Nomination deadline for the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame is Tuesday.

Submit nominations online at docs.google.com/forms/d/1EojoVP5HIrSrhjlefwvs3xhDUO7wsvT_Fgisd0RpWTk/edit.

