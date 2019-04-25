WATERLOO — Bigger isn’t always better.
That’s what Columbus Catholic High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team discovered this year.
Students on Team 6455, also known as The Coded Collective, built a lighter robot with a lower profile than they had for the 2018 contest. At about 70 pounds, it weighs considerably less than the 125-pound maximum allowed in the competition. The smaller components the team used in the building process compared to many competitors helped reduce the robot’s weight and height.
Although the robot can’t do everything, it did one task well enough to carry the team to the FIRST World Championship in Detroit. FIRST — an acronym meaning For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — is the organization that plans each year’s contest and oversees the championships.
The Coded Collective was part of the winning three-team alliance during the Iowa Regional in March at the McLeod Center, which meant it qualified to continue on to the championship. This is the team’s third year of competition and the first time going to the championship.
Fourteen Team 6455 members left Tuesday for the event with coach Ricky Kremer, a Columbus science teacher, and four adult mentors. The championship started Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
Senior Emma Borman explained that they were chosen by one of the top teams at the regional meet to join the alliance during the competition’s later rounds. Teams compete on a 27-foot by 54-foot playing field with members operating the robots remotely. This year’s game is called Destination: Deep Space.
“One of the biggest things that helped us get picked is we can pick (up) hatches off the ground,” she said, as students gathered to load and board their charter bus. With its low center of gravity relative to competitors, the robot is also good at playing defense during matches.
The team that chose them had a robot able to climb onto a series of platforms, but it needed help with the flat circular hatch panels. The panels are placed by the robots on structures representing a rocket and a cargo ship. Robots also collect large orange balls and place them in the cargo holds.
Alliances win individual 2-1/2 minute matches by earning the most points. In the final rounds, losing alliances are eliminated.
“I did not honestly expect us to win,” said senior Joseph Sink. “I was proud of everyone. I was proud of our drive team, especially, and I just started yelling.”
The Coded Collective is one of three Cedar Valley robotics teams at the FIRST World Championship.
Swartdogs Team 525 from Cedar Falls High School also is participating in the Detroit competition after being part of the winning alliance at the Northern Lights Regional in Duluth, Minn., and receiving the chairman’s award at the Iowa Regional. The Cybots Team 5975 from Denver High School is participating in Detroit at the FIRST Tech Challenge, another competition that uses smaller-scale robots than FRC, after advancing from February’s Iowa Championship in Coralville.
Both of those teams have competed in the World Championship during past years. Various FIRST Lego League teams from the Cedar Valley have also gone on to the event in the past, as well, but none advanced this year.
“It’s pretty insane to be able to go to Worlds,” said Borman. “I still can’t believe it.”
Freshman Naomi Brooks said the team has become “like our family” over the course of the season. She wants the team to do well at the competition, but has a secondary goal for the event: “I just want to have fun.”
